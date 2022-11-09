Princeton voters return incumbent Princeton Council members to office

Princeton voters returned incumbent Princeton Councilwomen Mia Sacks and Michelle Pirone Lambros back to the Princeton Council during the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Sacks was the top vote-getter with 4,014 votes. Pirone Lambros received 3,956 votes. The two Democrats were unopposed in their bid for re-election.

The Republican Party did not field candidates for the two open Princeton Council seats.

The results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office are unofficial and have not been certified. There was an issue with the voting machines countywide on Election Day, which meant voters who cast their ballots at the polling places were forced to use paper ballots that were to be scanned later.