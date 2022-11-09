Tri-Town News news briefs, Nov. 9

Brain games are fun ways to maintain or improve mental fitness. The Ocean County Library will offer a full menu of fascinating games in ready-to-use Playaway Launchpad tablets for patrons at its 21 branches and reading centers, according to a press release.

Launchpads contain puzzles, word games, number challenges and tests of speed and

logic, suitable for children, teenagers and adults. They promote cognitive health by challenging memory, reaction time, problem-solving, observational skills, attention span and more.

The devices contain simple, easy-to-use interfaces. They are 100% secure, requiring no Internet or Wi-Fi access. They will be distributed for circulation throughout OCL’s branches and reading centers, and its Homebound and Volunteer Services, according to the press release.

While the library’s initial pilot program will be aimed at seniors and individuals experiencing

the effects of Alzheimer’s or dementia, any patron with an OCL card in good standing will

be able to check out a Launchpad for 28 days.

The Launchpad pilot project for seniors is a collaborative effort of the Ocean County

Library’s Collections and Senior Services departments, according to the press release.

The Ocean County College Repertory Theatre Company will present ” ‘Tis the Wind

and Nothing More” from Nov. 11-13 and from Nov. 18-20 at the Grunin Center for the Arts on the main campus of Ocean County College, Toms River.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors.

Travel to the darkest corners of the mind of Edgar Allan Poe as some of the author’s best-known works are blended together to create a chilling excursion, according to a press release.

Audiences will fall under the spell of these familiar stories and poems, brought to life in a thrilling and suspenseful theatrical adaptation. All performances will be held in the Black Box Theatre.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.; Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500.

A fundraiser with door prizes, a silent auction, holiday shopping, food and beverages will be held from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Knights of Columbus, 15 E. Lacey Road, Forked River.

This event benefits the Mental Health Association in Ocean County’s Angels of Wellness, according to a press release.

Items slated for the silent auction include sports tickets, signed sports memorabilia, portrait sessions, gift cards from area eateries and more. Tickets are $20 each or two for $35; available at the door or online through Eventbrite.

For more information call 848-480-0916 or email angelsofwellness@mhanj.org. Vendor space is still available.