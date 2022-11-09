Voters return incumbents, select newcomer for East Windsor school board

East Windsor Township voters returned two incumbent school board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nichole LaRusso and elected newcomer Jagruti Patel to serve on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, LaRusso was the top vote-getter with 2,779 votes, followed by Patel who got 2,735 votes. Fougnies received 2,512 votes. The three ran in an uncontested race.

Seven of the nine open seats are earmarked for East Windsor Township residents, and two are set aside for Hightstown Borough residents.

The results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office are unofficial and have not been certified. There was an issue with the voting machines countywide on Election Day, which meant voters who cast their ballots at the polling place were forced to use paper ballots that were to be scanned later.