Preliminary results: Lawrence Township voters re-elect incumbent school board members

Incumbent school board members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos have earned enough votes to keep their seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office as of Nov. 9, King was the top vote-getter with 4,417 votes, followed by Santos, who earned 4,320 votes. Evans picked up 4,271 votes.

Challengers Thomas Figueira received 2,469 votes. Husband and wife candidates Amy Gregory and Nathanael Gregory earned 2,400 votes and 1,852 votes, respectively. Carlos Raziel Rodriguez got 1,823 votes.

The results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office are unofficial and have not been certified. There were issues with the voting machines countywide on Election Day, which meant voters who cast their ballots at the polling places were forced to use paper ballots that were to be scanned later.