New Princeton police chief, captain to be ceremonially sworn into office

Princeton Police Chief Jon Bucchere and Captain Christopher Tash will be ceremonially sworn into office at the next Princeton Council meeting.

The meeting, which will be held in person and on Zoom, is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Witherspoon Hall municipal building at 400 Witherspoon St.

Bucchere and Tash were promoted to their new positions, effective Nov. 1, following the retirement of former Police Chief Christopher Morgan. The former police chief retired Oct. 31.

Bucchere, who is a graduate of the New Jersey State Police Academy, joined the Princeton Police Department in 1999. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and to lieutenant in 2016. He was named captain in 2020.

Bucchere was an officer and later sergeant in the Police Department’s Safe Neighborhood Bureau. He also served as a detective and was promoted to detective sergeant.

Tash graduated from the Somerset County Police Municipal Academy and joined the Princeton Police Department in 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2010 and to lieutenant in 2017.

Tash served as a field training officer for new police officers, and also was assigned to the Safe Neighborhood Bureau as a police officer and as a sergeant. He served as a detective and was later promoted to detective sergeant.