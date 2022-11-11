HomeNS SentinelN/S Sentinel NewsDemocratic incumbents projected to win municipal race; newcomers lead school board race...

Democratic incumbents projected to win municipal race; newcomers lead school board race in North Brunswick

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 10.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.

North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms

Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino, with 5,478 votes, and incumbent Ralph Andrews, with 5,383 votes, lead Republican candidates Robert Saphow, who has received 2,715 votes, and Prem Kankanala, who has received 2,705 votes.

There were 33 write-in votes cast.

North Brunswick Township Council – Vote for 1

Democratic candidate Mary Hutchinson, with 5,537 votes, leads Republican candidate Susan Hucko, who has received 2,749 votes.

There were seven write-in votes cast.

North Brunswick Board of Education – Three, three-year terms

Board incumbent Coleen M. Keefe, with 3,461 votes, Candidate Zaire S. Ali, with 3,097 votes, and Candidate Jason Carter, with 2,818 votes, currently lead the field of five candidates.

Board incumbent Barry Duran Harris, who currently serves as board president, follows with 2,626 votes and Board incumbent N. Janell Zulick has received 2,615 votes.

There were 80 write-in votes cast.

