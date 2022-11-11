East Windsor police blotter

A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.

A 46-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave the Walmart store on Route 130 without paying for items valued at $32.16 at 7:32 p.m. Nov. 6. He was processed and released.

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch on Conover Road at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 6. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 36-year-old East Windsor Township man who allegedly fell asleep behind the steering wheel of his car while it was parked and running at the end of a driveway on Dutch Neck Road was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane at 4:42 a.m. Nov. 6. The man was awakened by a police officer and allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Trenton man who approached a police officer at the Shell gas station parking lot on Lake Drive to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant from the Trenton Municipal Court was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was allegedly found to have it on his person at 3:53 a.m. Nov. 5. He was processed and released to the Trenton Police Department.

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed the car weaving on Abbington Drive at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 4. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 37-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving the Target store on Princeton-Hightstown Road without paying for merchandise valued at $1,134.67 at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 31. He was processed and released.

A 59-year-old Cranbury woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after she was involved in a two-car crash on Route 130 South at 4:49 p.m. Oct. 27. She allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

A 57-year-old East Windsor Township resident whose car left Etra Road and struck a utility pole was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane at 7:41 p.m. Oct. 27. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.