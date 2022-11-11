Milltown Borough Council election race is close

The contested race in the general election for two, three-year seats on the municipal governing body for Milltown is a close one.

The school board race in Milltown was uncontested and seats for Helmetta Borough Council was also uncontested.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 10.

The results of the election Nov. 8 will remain unofficial until they are certified.

Milltown Borough Council – Two, three-year terms

Republican John Collins, a former council member, with 1,265 votes, and Democratic incumbent Phil Zambrana, with 1,264 votes, lead Republican candidate Gary Posnansky, who has received 1,253 votes, and Democratic candidate Patricia Payne, who has received 1,234 votes.

There were 10 write-in votes cast.

Helmetta Borough Council – Two, three-year terms

Incumbent Joseph W. Reid, who is serving as board president, has received 337 votes. He was the only name on the ballot. There were 42 write-in votes cast.

Milltown Board of Education – Three, three-year terms

Incumbents Jennifer Gebbia Spisso, who is serving as board vice president and Carl Schneider, who is serving as board president, were the only names on the ballot. Spisso has received 1,611 votes and Schneider has received 1,286 votes.

There were 153 write-in votes cast.