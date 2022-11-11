Newcomers lead Old Bridge Board of Education election race; creation of energy aggregation program on the horizon

There was a contested election for seats on the school board in Old Bridge and a public question to create an energy aggregation program during the general election Nov. 8.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 10.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.

Old Bridge Board of Education – Three, three-year terms

Candidate Jennifer D’Antuono, with 5,974 votes, Candidate Marjorie L. Jodrey, with 4,354 votes, and Board incumbent Salvatore Giordano, with 4,274 votes, lead a field of 12 candidates.

Board incumbent Elena Francisco follows with 4,235 votes, former Board member Richard J. Dunn has received 3,012 votes, former Board member Salvatore J. DiPrima has received 2,902 votes, Candidate Lance J. Hilfman has received 2,661 votes, Candidate Lynn Berghahn has received 2,290 votes, Candidate Raya Arbiol has received 2,275 votes, Candidate Matthew DeFranco has received 1,779 votes, Candidate Cornelius Akubueze has received 972 votes and Candidate Robert Davis has received 696 votes.

There were 129 write-in votes cast.

Public Question – Creation of Energy Aggregation Program

There were 8,333 “yes” votes and there were 5,819 “no” votes.

The public question was the outcome of a citizen-led proposal for a new community energy aggregation program that would create an option for 100% regionally sourced renewables.

The township’s ordinance will be amended for the creation of a new program that allows a municipality to purchase energy at discounted bulk rates, and to set guidelines about the sources of electricity used by township residents.

It also calls for the program to reach the goal of delivering 100% clean, renewable electricity by the year 2030. The programs have higher standards for renewable energy content than what the state currently requires.