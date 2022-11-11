Carley projected to win re-election for South Brunswick mayor; newcomers lead school board race

South Brunswick races for mayor, Township Council and school board were all contested in the Nov. 8 general election.

Mayoral Race

As of Nov. 10, in the South Brunswick mayoral race, Democratic incumbent Mayor Charles Carley leads Republican challenger Michael Havardansky in the one, four-year term for mayor.

Carley has received 8,593 votes and Havardansky earned 3,950 votes.

There were 19 write-in votes cast.

Township Council

In the competitive race for a one, four-year term on the Township Council, Democratic Councilman Ken Bierman also leads Republican candidate John J. Anthony in his bid for re-election.

Bierman has 8,310 votes, while Anthony has secured 4,119 votes.

There were 17 write-in votes cast.

Board of Education

The Board of Education race featured six candidates vying for three, three-year terms available on the school board.

Incumbents Joyce Mehta and Ray Kuehner trail in their bids for re-election.

As of Nov. 10, three newcomers lead the race – Laura Hernandez has received 5,257 votes, Julie Ferrara follows with 4,850 votes, and Alisha Khan has received 4,802 votes.

Following are incumbent Board President Joyce Mehta, who has secured 4,421 votes.

Board candidate James Lavan has received 3,854 votes in the general election and incumbent Board Member Ray Kuehner received 3,744 votes.

There were also 96 write-in votes cast.

The results of mayor, Township Council, and school board races listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 10.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.