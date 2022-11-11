Tufano, DiPane, Alvarez ahead in Monroe school board general election race

With three, three-year terms up for grabs on the Monroe Township Board of Education, former school board member Peter Tufano, and newcomers Gail DiPane, and Carmen Alvarez lead in the race featuring six candidates for the open seats on the board.

As of Nov. 10, Tufano has received 7,930 votes, DiPane follows with 7,212 votes, and Alvarez has earned 6,551 votes.

Linda Bozowski follows with 6,476 votes, Adam Elias with 4,929 votes and Anne Cugini has earned 3,943 votes.

There were also 145 write-in votes cast.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 10.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.

Tufano ran on the “Put Children First” ticket, Bozowski and DiPane had run on the “Promoting Positive Change” ticket, Alvarez had run on the “Unite for Education” ticket, and Elias ran on the “Fair Funding Focused” ticket.