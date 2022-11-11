Princeton police blotter

A blue sapphire and diamond broach and a pink gold Rolex watch were reported stolen from a wooden filing chest stored in a bedroom closet at a Constitution Hill West home. The theft, which was reported Nov. 6, occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.

A 57-year-old Trenton woman was charged with defiant trespass after she was found inside the lobby of a building on Spring Street Nov. 3. Police, who responded to a report of an unwanted person in the lobby, discovered that she had an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from the Princeton Municipal Court. She was processed and released.

A Mercer Street resident reported that someone had made three fraudulent balance transactions using two of her credit card accounts, resulting in a $33,000 loss. The incident of theft and theft of identity was reported Nov. 2.