O’Toole rallies Bulldogs past Raritan, 34-27, to win state sectional championship

HAZLET — The scene at Raritan High School was pure bedlam when the NJSIAA South Jersey Group II state sectional playoffs championship game was all said and done on the evening of Nov. 11 in Hazlet.

Sophomore quarterback Owen O’Toole and the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School football team completed an unbelievable comeback to win the program’s seventh state sectional championship since 2010, defeating Raritan, 34-27, after two overtime possessions.

“We were down, but we kept saying we believe and that we were going to come out here and give it our all,” senior defensive lineman Marshall Halfacre said in the aftermath of the victory.

“There’s no better feeling” than winning a championship. “We got guys who are dedicated and guys who want it more. Our team doesn’t need the flash. We just go,” Halfacre added.

The Bulldogs trailed, 27-10, entering the fourth quarter, but there was no panic in their eyes. O’Toole engineered the comeback by throwing two touchdown passes in the quarter. He finished the game with three touchdown passes.

With 10:12 to play, O’Toole rolled to his right and fired a four-yard pass to wide receiver Scott Venancio, who was able to keep his feet inbounds for the touchdown. Following the extra point, the Bulldogs trailed, 27-17.

Venancio keeps his feet in & RFH capitalizes on the turnover with a 4-yard TD pass by O’Toole. 27-17, Raritan with 10:12 to go in the game. CC: @central_jersey #NJFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/gs405cgil2 — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) November 12, 2022

With 5:50 to play, O’Toole connected with wide receiver Cole Cashion on a 60-yard bomb. The pass covered most of the distance and Cashion ran in the final few yards for the score. Following the extra point, the Bulldogs trailed, 27-24.

WE GOT OURSELVES A BALL GAME! A 60-yard bomb by Owen O’Toole to Cole Cashion brings RFH within 3 with 4:53 to go. 27-24, Raritan! CC: @central_jersey #NJFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/6S3bVimcux — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) November 12, 2022

“We stuck to our game plan the whole game and knew it was going to work at some point and it clicked at the right time,” O’Toole said.

The Bulldogs tied the game with 1:23 to play when senior Oliver Lorraine kicked a 36-yard field goal that brought the teams even at 27-27.

Oliver Lorraine ties it at 27-27 with 1:23 left to play on a 26-yard FG. What a comeback by the Bulldogs. Down 17 entering the 4th Q, they have come back to tie it! CC: @central_jersey #NJFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/gYUKmJB2iB — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) November 12, 2022

Lorraine went 2-3 on his field goal attempts and 4-4 on his extra point attempts in the championship contest.

In overtime, each team gets possession of the ball at their opponent’s 25. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Rockets scored on their first possession.

On their second overtime possession, the Bulldogs found the end zone in four plays to take their first lead of the game.

O’Toole found Venancio on an out route at the 11 and Venancio did the rest by running along the sideline and into the end zone to complete a 19-yard scoring play. Following the extra point, the Bulldogs led 34-27.

RFH takes the lead on a 19-yard TD Pass by Owen O’Toole to Scott Venancio! Extra point is good! @RFH_Football up 34-27 in double OT. CC: @central_jersey #NJFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1k97hPtwZE — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) November 12, 2022

“You needed a freight train to stop me from getting (into the end zone),” Venancio said of his game-winning touchdown catch. “I knew right away we were going to win this game and that the defense was going to get that stop to help us win this ring.”

The defense sealed the state sectional championship for the Bulldogs by stuffing the Rockets in four plays. On fourth and 20, senior cornerback Beau Kemler intercepted a pass to end the game.

First-year coach Jeremy Schulte said the team’s comeback victory was “incredible” and indicative of how his players have fought all season to become champions.

“It’s something special. I put my trust in the coaches and my trust in the players to get the job done. We had guys step up (tonight). It’s absolutely incredible,” Schulte said.

Rumson-Fair Haven (7-4) has advanced to a Group II state semifinal playoff game and will meet Central Jersey Group II champion Willingboro High School.