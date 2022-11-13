Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 16

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will celebrate the holidays on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Molly Pitcher Inn, 88 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. The association is also collecting unwrapped children’s toys, books or gift cards for Bridges At The Shore. For luncheon reservations, contact sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732 995-7754. Reservations and a check for $30 must be received before Dec. 2. Check the association’s website or Facebook page for additional information. New members are always welcome.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives which are open to the public: Dec. 1, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 6, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 7, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 8, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 13, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 14, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 20, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 21, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 27, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 28, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and Dec. 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566, or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Center Players will present the popular local vocal group Way Past Midnight for two “Broadway Showstoppers” cabaret concerts at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough, on Nov. 19-20. The 90-minute concerts will feature classic Broadway tunes, including “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (“Carousel”), “Bill” (“Showboat”), “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” (“Jesus Christ Superstar”), “Somewhere” (“West Side Story”), “Dancing Queen” (“Mamma Mia”) and “What I Did For Love” (“A Chorus Line”), according to a press release. More information about the group can be found at www.waypastmidnightmusic.com. Performances are scheduled for Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $26 to 428 and are available at www.centerplayers.org or by calling 732-462-9093.

• “Swinging Jazz and Holiday Favorites” will be presented by Deb Lyons and John Bianculli at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive. Enjoy favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Dream A Little Dream of Me” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program, which is sponsored by Jackson Friends of the Library.

• Bat Shalom Hadassah has announced that the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in Jackson will take place outdoors at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Jackson municipal building, West Veterans Highway. The menorah will be lit by Rabbi Shmeul Naparstek. All are invited to attend the holiday event.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Mill Demonstration on Nov. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Cookstove Demonstration on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present No More Grist for the Mill on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township.

Celebrate the end of the milling season and the start of the holidays as the mill grinds the last of this year’s corn. Decorate a paper stocking, take a selfie in a sleigh, and sip on a cup of hot cocoa in the early 20th century cow barn. Then explore our 18th century house and see the gristmill in action. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Nov. 17, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 23, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 30, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

• The Holiday Made in Monmouth event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Route 520, Lincroft (the original date was Dec. 3). Vendor registration will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Details: 732-431-7387.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

