Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results

Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election.

The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

Monmouth Regional High School District – In Eatontown, incumbent board member Mary Anne Linder ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Monmouth Regional High School District Board of Education. According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Linder had received 2,404 votes as of Nov. 15 to retain her seat.

In Tinton Falls, incumbent board members James Convery and Daniel Deitz ran unopposed for two three-year terms on the Monmouth Regional High School District Board of Education. According to the clerk’s office, Deitz had received 4,518 votes and Convery had received 4,237 votes as of Nov. 15 to retain their seats.

The Monmouth Regional High School District Board of Education has five representatives from Tinton Falls; three representatives from Eatontown; and one representative from Shrewsbury Township. The Shrewsbury Township seat was not on the ballot this year.

Eatontown Public Schools – Incumbent board member Nelson Ortiz and newcomers Maysee Jacobs and Daniel Murphy ran unopposed for three three-year terms on the Eatontown Public Schools Board of Education.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 15, Murphy had received 2,163 votes, Jacobs had received 1,842 votes, and Ortiz had received 1,796 votes.

No residents filed a nominating petition to run for a one-year unexpired term on the board and the winner of that seat could be determined by write-in votes. As of Nov. 15 there were 226 write-in votes cast in the election.

Tinton Falls School District – Incumbent board members John Livingood and Teena Patel, and newcomer Lora Smith-Staines were elected to three-year terms on the Tinton Falls K-8 School District Board of Education.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 15, Smith-Staines had received 3,956 votes, Patel had received 3,929 votes and Livingood had received 3,394 votes.

As of Nov. 15, Eugenia Tinsely had received 2,020 votes and fell short in her bid for a seat on the school board.

Red Bank Regional High School District – In Red Bank, incumbent board members Emily Doherty and John Garofalo, and newcomer Memone Paden Crystian were elected to three three-year terms on the Red Bank Regional High School District Board of Education.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 15, Doherty had received 1,718 votes, Garofalo had received 1,499 votes and Crystian had received 1,316 votes to win the seats.

As of Nov. 15, Adam Cohen had received 1,054 votes and fell short in his bid for a seat on the school board.

Incumbent board member W. Scott McBride ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term and had received 1,677 votes as of Nov. 15.

The Red Bank Regional High School District Board of Education has five representatives from Red Bank; two representatives from Little Silver; and two representatives from Shrewsbury Borough.

The Little Silver and Shrewsbury Borough seats were not on the ballot this year.

Red Bank Borough Public Schools – Incumbent board members Benedict Forest, Erik Perry and Susan Viscomi ran unopposed for three three-year terms on the Red Bank Borough Public Schools Board of Education.

As of Nov. 15, Viscomi had received 1,929 votes, Forest had received 1,894 votes and Perry had received 1,758 votes to retain their seats on the school board.