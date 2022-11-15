Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results

Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election.

The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,

Hazlet – Incumbent board members Edward Barrett and Laura O’Hara, and newcomer Lisa Brown were elected to three three-year terms on the Hazlet Township Public School District Board of Education.

According to the clerk’s office, Brown had received 3,859 votes, O’Hara had received 3,703 votes and Barrett had received 3,339 votes as of Nov. 15.

As of Nov. 15, incumbent board member David Asfour had received 2,550 votes and fell short in his bid to retain his seat on the board.

Holmdel – Eight residents sought three three-year terms on the Holmdel Public Schools Board of Education.

The candidates were John Buckley, Chris DiMare, Jeff Mann, incumbent board member Elizabeth Urbanski, Joanne Lam, Mathew Weisfeld, Alicia Unusan and Deborah Wilson.

As of Nov. 15, the three candidates with the most votes were newcomers Buckley (2,676 votes), DiMare (2,862 votes) and Mann (2,636 votes).

Falling short in their bids to win the terms were Urbanski (836 votes), Lam (2,533 votes), Weisfeld (2,472 votes), Unusan (2,320 votes) and Wilson (818 votes), according to the Monmouth County Votes website.

Keyport – Incumbent board members Ruth Anne Grabowski and Joseph Stahl ran unopposed and won new three-year terms on the Keyport Public Schools Board of Education.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Grabowski had received 1,328 votes and Stahl had received 1,180 votes as of Nov. 15 to claim their terms.

No resident filed a nominating petition to run for the remaining available three-year term. The winner of that seat could be determined by write-in votes. As of Nov. 15, 350 write-in votes had been cast in the election.

Matawan-Aberdeen – In Aberdeen, incumbent board members Tara Martinez and newcomer Sheetal Desai Werneke were elected to two three-year terms on the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District Board of Education.

According to the clerk’s office, Werneke had received 2,667 votes and Martinez had received 2,554 votes as of Nov. 15 to claim the seats.

Incumbent board member Kizzie Osborne had received 1,937 votes as of Nov. 15 and fell short in a bid for a new term.

And, newcomer Danielle Spruell was elected to a one-year unexpired term representing Aberdeen Township on the regional school board. Spruell had received 2,732 votes as of Nov. 15.

Shelley Gershner, who also sought the one-year term representing Aberdeen Township, had received 1,910 votes as of Nov. 15.

In Matawan, incumbent board member Annette Ascoli ran unopposed for a three-year term representing Matawan on the regional school board. According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Asocoli had received 1,692 votes as of Nov. 15.

Middletown – Incumbent board member Leonora Lacqua-Caminiti and newcomers Joseph Fitzgerald and Gary Tulp were elected to three-year terms on the Middletown Township Public Schools Board of Education.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 15, Fitzgerald had received 11,209 votes, Lacqua-Caminiti had received 11,165 votes and Tulp had received 10,920 votes to claim the seats.

Falling short in their bids to win a seat on the school board were incumbent board members John Little (7,728 votes), Kristie Tapolow (9,755 votes) and Lauren Anderson (7,746 votes), according to the clerk’s office.