Voters give thumbs up to Monmouth Regional High School improvements

A referendum that proposed the expenditure of $15 million for athletic facility upgrades and other improvements at Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls has been approved by voters.

The high school is operated by the Monmouth Regional High School District and serves high school-age residents of Eatontown, Shrewsbury Township and Tinton Falls.

In the 2022 general election, voters in those three municipalities were asked to approve a public question that was placed on the ballot by district administrators to authorize the Board of Education to undertake improvements, alterations, renovations and upgrades at the high school, to appropriate $15 million for the work and to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $15 million.

According to election results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 15, the Monmouth Regional referendum was approved with 5,761 “yes” votes to 4,193 “no” votes. The results are unofficial until they are certified.

According to the New Jersey School Boards Assocation (NJSBA), the improvements will include the high school’s athletic facilities. The referendum will also cover the installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and site work.

The final eligible costs for the projects approved by Acting New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan are $10.8 million. The Monmouth Regional High School District will receive $4.34 million in state funding to help pay for the improvements, according to the NJSBA.

According to the NJSBA, the Board of Education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects that were approved in the 2022 general election.

“On behalf of the Monmouth Regional Board of Education, the administration, faculty and staff, I want to thank the Monmouth Regional community for its continued support of the school and students,” Superintendent of Schools Andrew Teeple said.

“Words cannot adequately express my appreciation for the approval of the 2022 referendum. We continue to move forward and prepare our students for success only through the community’s relentless commitment to education, dedication to our youth and teamwork with the school,” Teeple said.