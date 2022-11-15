Springsteen archives to host authors of award-winning Woody Guthrie book

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University will host a conversation and book signing with Nora Guthrie and Bob Santelli on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Monmouth University, West Long Branch.

Their book, “Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom,” was recently awarded the 2022 Deems Taylor Award/Virgil Thomson Book Award from ASCAP, according to a press release.

Monmouth University English Professor Michael Thomas will moderate the conversation with Santelli and Guthrie, who is the daughter of Woody Guthrie.

The evening program will be held in the Great Hall Auditorium and is open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in Lot 14 (off Route 71, Norwood Avenue).

Copies of “Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom” will be available for purchase and signing by the authors.

“Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom” is a collection of Guthrie’s writings and art assembled by Nora Guthrie and Santelli, and complemented by essays from hip hop legend Chuck D, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, Woody Guthrie’s son/musician Arlo Guthrie and others.

The book was the inspiration for a recent exhibition hosted by the Morgan Library in New York called “Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song” that was curated by Guthrie and Santelli, according to the press release.

Nora Guthrie is an author, curator and record producer. She is the founder of the Woody Guthrie Archives, most of which is now housed in the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Ok.

Santelli is the author of more than a dozen books about American music, including “Greetings from E Street: The Story of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” and he is the executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University serves as the official archival repository for Bruce Springsteen’s written works, photographs, periodicals and artifacts.

The center preserves and promotes the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and his role in American music, while honoring and celebrating icons of American music like Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, Frank Sinatra, Gaslight Anthem and others.

The archives comprise nearly 35,000 items from 47 countries, ranging from articles and concert memorabilia to artifacts and oral histories.

The collection serves the research and informational needs of music fans, scholars, authors and others with a serious interest in the life and career of Bruce Springsteen, according to the press release.