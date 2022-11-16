Eatontown approves shared services deals with Shrewsbury Township

EATONTOWN — The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have approved two shared services agreements with neighboring Shrewsbury Township.

During a meeting on Nov. 10, council members passed two resolutions authorizing the agreements with Shrewsbury Township for emergent fire protection services and for municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services.

Under the terms of both agreements, the fire protection services and the municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services will be provided by Eatontown to Shrewsbury Township.

Eatontown will provide the emergent fire protection services to Shrewsbury Township for one year beginning on Jan. 1. The fire protection services will have an annual rate of $10,000 that will be paid in two equal installments, according to the resolution.

And, Eatontown will provide the municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services to Shrewsbury Township for one year beginning on Jan. 1 and ending on Dec. 31, 2023. The municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services will have an annual rate of $500 that is to be paid no later than Oct. 1, 2023.

The resolutions state that the members of the Eatontown Borough Council believe the agreements are in the best interest of the borough and its residents because they provide for efficient economic use of its emergent fire facilities, personnel and services, and efficient economic use of its recycling and clean communities services.

Eatontown is 5.9 square miles in size and has an estimated population of 13,593 residents. Shrewsbury Township is 0.1 square miles in size and has an estimated population of 1,300 residents.

In other business, the council members authorized the purchase of a Mason dump truck with a plow for the Department of Public Works (DPW). The dump truck was purchased from Mid-Atlantic Truck Centre, Linden, in an amount not to exceed $122,229.

Council members also authorized the purchase of a Bobcat ZT6000 52-inch mower and a Bobcat ZS4000 52-inch stand-on mower for the DPW. According to a resolution, the two mowers were purchased from John Guire Supply, LLC, Long Branch, in an amount not to exceed $27,024.

And, council members authorized the purchase of a Switch-N-Go truck and accessory attachments for the DPW. The truck and its accessory attachments were purchased from Mid-Atlantic Truck Centre, Linden, in an amount not to exceed $157,773.

Finally, the council authorized the purchase of personal regulators for self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for the Eatontown Fire Department in an amount not to exceed $18,747.