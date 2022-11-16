HomeNS SentinelN/S Sentinel NewsKendall Park man dies days after car strikes tree in Princeton

Kendall Park man dies days after car strikes tree in Princeton

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

An elderly Kendall Park man whose car struck a tree near the corner of Princeton-Kingston Road and Riverside Drive has died, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The 86-year-old man died Nov. 13 as a result of the injuries he received in the car crash on Nov. 8, police said. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment following the crash.

The crash occurred when a 2019 Hyundai Kona driven by the man, who was traveling east on Princeton-Kingston Road toward South Brunswick Township, swerved to the right. The car ran off the road and struck a tree, police said.

The Princeton Police Department is asking anyone who saw the crash to call police Sgt. Michael Strobel at 609-921-2100, ext. 1815. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

