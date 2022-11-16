Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 16

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays, according to a press release.

Paired with busy holiday schedules, seasonal illnesses may make it harder to collect the blood that hospital patients require this winter. Donors − especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets − can help bolster the blood supply now by making an appointment to give in the upcoming weeks, according to the press release.

There is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its upcoming Tactile Exhibit.

The exhibit, which will be held from Feb. 17 through April 15 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, exhibit will feature artwork inspired by the sense of touch, according to a press release.

All mediums are eligible for submission, from paintings that explore surface quality to textile works and fiber sculptures. Work should reflect an emphasis on tactile quality; whether smooth or highly textured.

Additional information and entry form are available on “The Gallery at Thompson Park” page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. The entry deadline is Feb. 3.