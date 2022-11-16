News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 16

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Oct. 27 at 8:12 a.m., employees of the Manalapan Department of Public Works reported that sometime between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, unknown individuals vandalized a storage

shed on township property. Damage to the shed was estimated at $430. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Oct. 27 at 8:41 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, from the victim’s vehicle while the vehicle was parked at a Stratford Drive residence. Patrolman Douglas Zike handled the report.

On Oct. 28 at 12:05 p.m., a Neptune resident reported that an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter, valued at approximately $1,200, from the victim’s vehicle while the vehicle was parked in a parking lot on Wilson Avenue. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.

On Oct. 28 at 10:45 p.m., Patrolman Adam Sosnowski conducted a motor vehicle stop on Smithburg Road after witnessing a motor vehicle collision on Oakland Mills Road. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as an 18-year-old male resident of Holmdel, was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested, transported to police headquarters, processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Oct. 29 at 2:59 a.m., Patrolman James Guarino conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woodward Road after observing a motor vehicle violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a 36-year-old male resident of Manalapan, was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested, transported to police headquarters, processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Oct. 29 at 11:05 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual defrauded the victim in the amount of $1,800.63 through an internet scam. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.

Applewood, a continuing care retirement community at 1 Applewood Drive (off Gully Road), Freehold Township, will host a bicycle donation drive on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applewood resident and distance cyclist Spencer Halper will help oversee the Drive supported by staff volunteers. Bicycles will be donated to The Bike Exchange in Ewing Township, part of the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, which refurbishes, details and resells the bikes at reasonable prices. Bike Exchange proceeds for the Club have exceeded $1.5 million since it began operations in 2011.

All bicycle types, sizes and conditions will be accepted. Donors will receive a tax-deductible contribution form for each bicycle donated. The event will be held rain or shine.

Applewood, a continuing care retirement community, provides independent living for active seniors, assisted living, skilled care and memory care. Call (732) 303-7416 or visit applewood.com.

Six FFA members from Freehold Township High School’s Animal and Botanical Sciences Magnet Program were invited to represent New Jersey at the 95th National FFA Convention.

The six members qualified for the Parliamentary Procedure Event at the New Jersey FFA Convention in May, according to a news post on the Freehold Regional High School District website.

Students must demonstrate the ability to run a meeting using Roberts Rules of Order. Participants are judged on their knowledge of parliamentary law and their ability to present logical, realistic and convincing debates and motions.

The students are also given a comprehensive test about parliamentary law, preparing agendas and recording minutes. The members must also complete a collaborative problem-solving scenario.

The event is known as the “Super Bowl” of FFA public speaking events. The Freehold Township team earned a Bronze rating. All members of the team also earned a membership for the next 30 years in the American Institute of Parliamentarians.

The student representatives were Dallas Blair, Danish Hussain, Kayla Martinez, Cassandra Neuhaus, Breanna Rosmarin and Scarlett Sampino. FFA stands for Future Farmers of America.

Loss of consciousness from blood loss can happen fast. Students in the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Magnet Program at Manalapan High School recently had hands-on demonstrations on how to “Stop the Bleed,” according to a news post on the Freehold Regional High School District website.

According to its website, the “Stop the Bleed” campaign’s purpose is to build national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following everyday emergencies and man-made and natural disasters.

Joe and Garry Falco of Vanguard Response trained Manalapan students on what to do if they are ever in a situation requiring these skills. The students learned how to pack a wound and how to properly use a tourniquet.

The program at Manalapan was supported by federal Perkins funding.