Democrat, Republican incumbents lead in Cranbury Township Committee election race

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Democrat Barbara Rogers and Republican Evelyn Spann lead the contested race for the two, three-year term seats in their bid for re-election on the Cranbury Township Committee during the general election on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results.

As of Nov. 15, Rogers received 889 votes and Spann has received 829 votes, according to results from the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office.

Democrat Lisa Knierim follows with 818 votes and Republican Barbara Wright has received 719 votes.

There have been six write-in votes cast.

The results of the 2022 election are unofficial and will remain unofficial until they have been certified.

The current makeup of the five-member Cranbury Township Committee is a 4-1 Democratic majority.

Cranbury Township Board of Education

Cranbury voters elected Milton Georges, Sehrope Sarkuni, and re-elected current Board President Pramod Chivate in an uncontested race for the three, three-year terms on the nine-member Cranbury School Board.

Georges received 1,077 votes, Sarkuni secured 984 votes and Chivate received 960 votes.

There were 46 write-in votes cast.

