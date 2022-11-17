Applicant seeks use variance from Marlboro zoners to construct self-storage buildings

MARLBORO — Testimony is expected to resume at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Marlboro Zoning Board of Adjustment regarding a proposal from Vision Marlboro, LLC, to seek a use variance at a property on Tennent Road.

Vision Marlboro, LLC, has proposed the construction of two 74,592-square-foot self-storage buildings and a one-story 1,200-square-foot office building at the location. The Dec. 13 meeting will be held in the municipal building.

The application was before the board on Oct. 25. No decision was reached that evening.

Vision Marlboro, LLC, was represented by attorney Peter Klouser, Lorali Totten of Crest Engineering Associates and Yosef Portnoy of Colliers Engineering and Design.

At this time, the applicant is only seeking a use variance from the zoning board. If the use variance is granted, the applicant will return at a later date to seek site plan approval and will provide more specific details about the buildings and the site design.

A use variance is required for the Vision Marlboro, LLC, application because the proposed self-storage use is not permitted in the land conservation zone in which the property is located.

In addition to the three buildings, the applicant is proposing associated site improvements which include storm water management facilities, lighting, landscaping and parking.

During her testimony, Totten said an existing house and garage on the property would be removed if the buildings are eventually approved for construction. She said a new septic system would be constructed to serve the three buildings.

Totten said the applicant’s initial design has been revised to comply with municipal setback requirements at the site. She said a fourth detention basin for storm water management has been added to the plan.

During his testimony, Portnoy presented a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood map of the area and said it is unlikely the site would flood. He said the proposed driveway at the site will cross a culvert.

The zoning board members said the culvert is under the jurisdiction of Monmouth County and not the township.

During public comment, resident Beth Bilinski Dillon, who lives near the site where the self-storage buildings would be constructed, expressed concern about potential flooding issues at that location. She said one culvert at the site has not been examined by FEMA.

Portnoy said he “assumes the south culvert will have the same impact as the north culvert” that is on the property.

The north culvert, which has been studied by FEMA, can help prevent flooding in the area, according to the testimony.

A decision on the Vision Marlboro, LLC, use variance application was not reached by the zoning board on Oct. 25 and the public hearing was carried to Dec. 13.