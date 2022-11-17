Common calendar, Packet papers, Nov. 17

Ongoing

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults will resume in-person lunches at nine of its locations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

The South Ward Senior Center and North 25 Terminal/Reading Senior Center in Trenton will remain closed due to ongoing construction, and no service will be provided at this time. Additionally, the East Windsor Senior Center is under construction, but will continue to provide grab-and-go and home-delivered services.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

The Bordentown Historical Society announced the reopening of the Bordentown Friends Meetinghouse Museum and grand opening of the new Joseph Bonaparte exhibit.

The launch of the exhibit marks the first public opening of the meetinghouse in more than two years.

The meetinghouse will be open twice a month for visitation, in addition to special events throughout 2022 to educate the public on Bonaparte, the former King of Naples and Spain and, perhaps, Bordentown’s most famous one-time resident.

The first exhibit to grace the space will feature Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte, the eldest brother of and advisor to Napoleon Bonaparte. Co-incident with the recent preservation of the former Point Breeze property once owned by Joseph Bonaparte in Bordentown, the BHS has assembled an exhibit and will present a series of events to explore this famous resident’s impact on America and Bordentown. There will be letters and memorabilia on hand, and experts will offer narratives on the furniture that came from the mansion on display at the Friends meetinghouse, an archaeologist’s perspective of life on the property, a review of artworks that were on display in Joseph’s mansions, and more.

For more information, visit www.BordentownHistory.org

Residents can view two exhibits on loan from the permanent collection of the Ukrainian History and Education Center that are on display in the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Gallery, located in the county Administration Building, 20 Grove St., Somerville.

The exhibit in the lobby, “Ukraine 1933: A Cookbook,” is a portion of the linocut series by Ukrainian artist Mykola Bondarenko that depicts the “menu” people were forced to use to survive the genocidal artificial famine of 1932-33.

Pysanky, on display in glass cases on the third floor of the county Administration Building, are decorated Ukrainian eggs, traditionally made during Easter or the weeks leading up to Easter. Pysanka comes from the Ukrainian word “pysaty,” which means to write. The designs on the eggs are written using a stylus, hot wax and dyes.

View a video about the exhibit at www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpPA3IBKtDw.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission at 908-231-7110 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

La Shir – The Jewish Community Choir of Princeton is back to in-person rehearsals after a two-year “COVID interruption.” New members are invited to join the group as it launches its 40th anniversary season.

LaShir’s members come from Mercer, Middlesex and Bucks counties. Repertoire spans 500 years of Jewish choral tradition, with selections in Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladino and English

LaShir rehearses from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday evenings at The Jewish Center, 435 Nassau

Street in Princeton. Experienced singers of all vocal ranges who are interested in joining are encouraged to contact LaShirDirector@gmail.com.

Select dates, as of Thursday, Nov. 17

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Through Nov. 20

Rotary Club of Hillsborough is holding its annual fundraising event in partnership with

Pee Jay’s Fresh Fruit, a premier purveyor of fresh fruit with the nation’s largest

selection of fruit for fundraising.

Being introduced to the product line this year are cheesecakes – plain, strawberry swirl and triple chocolate swirl.

The deadline for ordering fruit and cheesecake online is Nov. 20. The fruit is tentatively scheduled to be delivered on Dec. 17, with customer pick- up on Dec. 18, between 8:30 am-12 pm, at Central Jersey Nurseries at 18 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough. The fruit may also be sent as a gift. Shipping charges are included in the price. All gift orders will be shipped the week of Dec. 18.

Any questions about the fruit items online or options for pick-up or delivery should be directed to Jim Beattie at jrbeattie1@comcast.net.

All purchases are handled online at the following website: https://freshfruitorder.org/HillsboroughRotary/Shop/ProductsList.aspx or visit

the Club website at hillsboroughnjrotary.com.

November at Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is holding a Plein Air Exhibit through Nov. 25.

En plein air is a French expression meaning “in the open air,” and refers to the act of painting outdoors with the artist’s subject in full view. Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color and movement into their works.

This year the Plein Air Exhibit will feature various locations, some other than Cranbury, as a wide variety of subject matter. Plein Air, which is traditionally painting outdoors, will also feature other mediums, like photography and collage. The contributing artists went at their leisure to paint, photograph or whatever medium they worked in, to capture various lighting and seasons.

The Gallery in Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season is open. Upcoming dates include:

Dec. 17 – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Holiday POPS!

2023

Jan. 14, 15 – Pretty Yende – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Jan. 14, 4 p.m. Jan. 15.

Feb. 4,5 – Brahms & Beethoven – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

March 11, 12 – Seven Decisions of Gandhi – Showtimes are 8 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 12

May 13, 14 – Harold in Italy – Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 13, 4 p.m. May 14.

Family Saturdays in December

The Arts Council of Princeton’s Family Saturdays invite children and caregivers to learn, connect, and grow together through hands-on experiences with art.

Explore the current Taplin Gallery exhibition “Retrieving the life and art of James Wilson Edwards and a circle of Black artists” through drop-in art-making workshops. In viewing, discussing, and creating artwork together, families invest in the arts in personal and meaningful ways.

All workshops are designed and led by Dr. Ronah Harris and are free and open to all. They are held at the Taplin Gallery at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Dec. 3 – 1-2:30 p.m. – Portraiture and Community Landscape

Through Nov. 30

Bordentown Township Post-Halloween Pumpkin Drive, which began on Nov. 1, will run through Nov. 30.

Bordentown residents can drop off pumpkins for composting at two locations: Bordentown Township Public Works, 266 Crosswicks Road and Bordentown City (next to Guilder Field/pizza boxes) 209 Crosswicks Ave.

Please remove any decorations, candles or paint beforehand. The service is for Bordentown residents only.

Through Dec. 4

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) will present “Perspectives on Preservation,” a group show and sale of photographs taken at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve and submitted to FOPOS’ annual Give Thanks for Nature Photo Contest, plus painterly photographs of botanical life at the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve by Princeton photographer Frank Sauer.

The photographs will be on view through Dec. 4 at Small World Coffee, 14 Witherspoon St. Princeton.

Through Dec. 11

Ficus Bon Vivant, a restaurant promoting community, culinary and visual arts, is holding an art exhibit through Dec. 11.

The Autumn Salon in Princeton features Heather Barros (artist, art instructor, and scientist who has painted for over 25 years), Beatrice Bork (a watercolor artist who specializes in animal art), Bill Jersey (twice Academy award-winning documentary film director and painter from Bucks County) and Laura Rutherford Renner (occupational therapist and painter) who depicts contemporary life in Pennsylvania.

Through Dec. 14

The members of the Cranbury Policemen’s Benevolent Association No. 405 and the Cranbury Township Police Department will hold its inaugural holiday toy drive.

Drop boxes are located at the Cranbury Township Police Department, 1 Logan Dr., and Teddy’s Restaurant, 49 North Main St., Cranbury. Toy collection will run through Dec. 14.

Through Jan. 2023

The Silva Gallery of Art at The Pennington School will host Leboone Lipone, an exhibition of paintings by Ibou Ndoye through Jan. 10, 2023.

Born in West Africa’s most progressive capital city, Dakar, Senegal, Ndoye has combined modernism and traditionalism to create a style unique to himself. Ibrahima, commonly known as “Ibou,” grew up as the oldest child in a family of four boys in the suburbs of Dakar. Ibou’s mother made her living as a dressmaker while his grandmother worked as a tie-dye artist. Regularly surrounded by colorful African textiles and fabrics, it is not surprising that Ibou says he “socialized with art and cohabited with colors” from a very young age.

A reception, open to the public, will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 with remarks at 7 p.m. The Silva Gallery is located on the School’s campus at 112 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington. For further information, call the Silva Gallery at 609–737–4133 or email gallery director Dolores Eaton at deaton@pennington.org.

December, January at Princeton Garden Theatre

Opera Philadelphia’s renowned films will screen at Princeton Garden Theatre.

Dec. 3 – 1 p.m. – La voix humaine

Jan. 21, 2023 – 1 p.m. – Black Lodge

Princeton Garden Theatre is located at 160 Nassau St., Princeton.

Holidays at Morven

Morven Museum & Garden is bringing back its annual winter exhibition, Festival of Trees, a must-see holiday tradition. Come enjoy the museum’s elegant galleries, mantels, and porches artfully decorated for the holidays by local businesses, garden clubs, and non-profit organizations.⁠

⁠

Festival of Trees will be on view Wednesday through Sundays, between Nov. 16 and Jan. 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 29 – 6 p.m. – Holiday Wreath Making Workshop

Dec. 1 – 6 p.m. – Winter Garden Party – Please RSVP by Nov. 23. For more information contact Megan Shackney, chief development officer, at 609-924-8144 ext. 101 or mshackney@morven.org.

Dec. 6 – 3 p.m. – Holiday Paper Quilling Workshop

Dec. 7 – 5:30 p.m. – Holiday Storytime with the Princeton Storytelling Circle

Dec. 15 – 6:30 p.m. – Festival of Trees After Hours: An Evening with Morven’s Curator

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets and information visit www.morven.org.

Friday, Nov. 18

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents an evening of fiddle, banjo, guitar, and song with Bruce Molsky at 8 p.m. at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton.

For tickets and more information visit princetonfolk.org.

Saturday, Nov. 19

SS Peter & Paul Parish will hold an indoor Flea and Craft Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 in the church hall, 285 Hamilton St., Somerset (close to Rutgers University College Ave., New Brunswick). Free entry, parking and handicap accessible. Snack stand.

Start your holiday shopping with multiple vendors offering home decor, unique crafts, clothing and accessories, toys, jewelry, pet items and more. Shop with Girl Scout Troop 32067 Somerset, Crafty Babe USA, Jk de-signs, EBs Custom Creations, The Crafty Bee, Vintage Curated by Laura, Cubby Crafts, Paparazzi Jewelry, Mary’s Crafts.

Check out our Facebook events page for more details, including vendors: https://www.facebook.com//sspeterandpaul1969/

Princeton Girlchoir (PGC) will host its 15th annual Children Making a Difference benefit concert at Princeton’s beautiful Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61, Nassau St., Princeton, at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

The young musicians have chosen to give the proceeds of their concert to support children affected by the war in Ukraine through a donation to the Ukrainian Federation of America (UFA).

The Children Making a Difference benefit concert empowers singers to make a difference by using their time and talents to help others. Each year, the benefit concert raises money for a charitable organization in our community and educates audiences about the services the non-profit provides. Over the past 15 years, the event has raised nearly $40,000 in support of causes like Trenton Food Pantry, Robert Wood Johnson Children’s Cancer Unit, Make a Wish New Jersey, and Homefront. Donations will be accepted at the door in lieu of tickets. This special concert will be led by PGC Associate Director Tom Shelton and Artistic Director Dr. Lynnel Joy Jenkins.

For more information visit WestrickMusic.org.

Join D&R Canal State Park and Americorps NJ Watershed Ambassadors for a fall cleanup event from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 in the fall parking lot, 1082 River Road, Ewing Township.

Bring work gloves, boots and plenty of water. RSVP by emailing wma11.njwap@gmail.com.

Tenth annual Bordentown Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held at Joseph Lawrence Park, 323 Ward Ave., Bordentown Nov. 19. Packet pickup begins at 7 a.m. The race starts at 9:30 a.m.

November and December dates with West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts (WWA) presents the 12th annual Off the Wall Holiday Market where you can support local, do good, and have fun while holiday shopping. The show features over 100 works of original art by 47 artists, all priced at $400 or less, and a large selection of handcrafted items made by 11 artisans including jewelry, women’s accessories, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind notecards.

West Windsor Arts welcomes visitors to Off the Wall on the following dates:

Nov. 19 – 12:30-5:30pm – WWA members only shopping spree.

Nov. 20 – 12:30-5:30pm – Opening Day – Everyone is welcome for in person shopping.

Dec. 3, 4 – 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day – Sunflower Weekend.

Dec. 10, 11 – 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day – Artists for Ukraine Weekend: Ukrainian pastries, and a presentation and demo for all by puppet maker Irena Gobernik.

Dec. 17, 18, 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day.

Private appointments and gallery tours available upon request by sending an email to info@westwindsorarts.org. The West Windsor Arts Council offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all disciplines at the art center at 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction and in the community. For more information call 609-716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

Holiday Season at Kelsey Theatre

“White Christmas Movie Sing-Along”

Nov. 19 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 – 2 p.m.

“A Winnie-The-Pooh Christmas Tail”

Nov. 26 – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Nov. 27 – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Dec. 2 – 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Dec. 5 – 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”

Dec. 9 – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bring a gift and bring joy to a child! “Toys for Tots” donations being accepted at Kelsey Theatre through December 2.

“Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Winter Faculty Recital and Scholarship Concert”

Dec. 13 – 7:30 p.m.

“Free MCCC Winter Jazz Concert”

Dec. 14 – 7:30 p.m. – Live Streaming Available

“Nutcracker”

Dec. 16 – 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Dec. 18 – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“Free MCCC Symphonic Band Winter Concert”

Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Live Streaming Available

Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road West Windsor.

November and December dates with American Repertory Ballet

American Repertory Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, Nov. 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Dec. 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Dec. 16-18.

McCarter Theatre Center – 91 University Place, Princeton.

Friday, Nov. 25 – 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 – 1 p.m.

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial – 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton with Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey and Trenton Children’s Chorus.

Saturday, Dec. 11 – 3 p.m.

State Theatre New Jersey – 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick with the ARB Orchestra and Princeton Girlchoir.

Friday, Dec. 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 – 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 – 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

For more information visit arballet.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Girls on the Run of Central NJ will host its 5K event at 11 a.m. in downtown Somerville.

Open to the public. Register online here: https://www.runsignup.com/gotrfall5k.

Amenities include an event T-shirt to all pre-registrants and to same day registrants while supplies last, post-race snacks, medals to top three age group winners and to all girls participating in the Girls on the Run program.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run of Central NJ Scholarship Fund. Registration will take place on the Somerville Courthouse Lawn, at 20 Grove St., Somerville. Last season’s 5K event brought together 1,200 participants including program participants, their family and friends and community members.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrcnj.org.

Through November

Kingston: On The Map opens April 9 in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

On view Saturdays and Sundays from April to November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/

East Windsor community and school youth and adult groups can participate in the township’s 2022 Adopt-A-Spot program. Under the program, participating groups “adopt” one of the public properties identified by the committee and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanups three times a month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should mail or fax a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Friday, Dec. 2

Pennington Business and Professionals Association will hold its 38th annual Holiday Walk from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.

There will be a tree lighting ceremony, pictures with Santa, dance performances from local dance studios, singing, music and free donuts and hot chocolate.

For more information visit https://penningtonbusiness.com/.

Saturday, Dec. 3

A free Christmas Festival of Light will be presented from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 by Trinity International Christian Church. It will be held at Windsor Chapel, 401 Village Road East, in Princeton Junction. This enjoyable afternoon will include a play, live Christmas music, delicious food, chai and coffee, face painting, and more. Bring your family and friends! For additional information, call 215-917-2794 or emaiinfo@trinityinternationalcc.org.

Gallery 14 – Dec. 3-18

The Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography Gallery in Hopewell continues its season of exhibits with a special, “Members Holiday Exhibit and Boutique” from Dec. 3-18. The opening on Dec. 3 will be at noon. There will also be an artist meet and greet on Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m.

The exhibit will include fine art photographs both on the walls and in the artists bins along with many smaller gift items including calendars, note cards, purses, scarves, and jewelry accessories that can make perfect gifts and stocking stuffers. There will also be items for sale from the Watercolor Women of Gallery 14.

The exhibit will feature works by all of the member artists: John Clarke, Pennington,; Alice Grebanier, Branchburg; Larry Parsons, Princeton; Charles Miller, Ringoes; Philip “Dutch” Bagley, Elkins Park, Pa.; Martin Schwartz, East Windsor; Joel Blum, East Windsor; John Strintzinger, Elkins Park, Pa.; Mary Leck, Kendall Park; Barbara Warren, Yardley, Pa.; David Ackerman, Hopewell; Bennett Povlow, Elkins Park, Pa. and Alina Marin-Bliach of Princeton Junction.

Gallery 14 is a co-op gallery of like-minded artists that want to promote photography as a fine art medium. Gallery 14 will be offering an ongoing series of exhibits throughout the year featuring individual members as well as guest artists. Gallery 14 is located at 14 Mercer St., Hopewell. For more information on Gallery 14 and its exhibits visit www.gallery14.org or check the Gallery out on Facebook.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Boheme Opera NJ is set to sweeten family holiday seasons with its production of Hansel and Gretel at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Kendall Hall Theater on the campus of The College of New Jersey, 2000 Pennington Road, Ewing. The show is for children of all ages.

For more information and for tickets visit https://tcnjcenterforthearts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1428.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Hightstown Borough will hold a free rabies clinic from 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Hightstown First Aid Squad, 168 Bank St., Hightstown. Pre-registration is highly recommended.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Lawrence Township Police Department in partnership with F.O.P. Lodge No. 209 presents a food drive to support Homefront and Coffee with a Cop from 9-11 a.m. at Cafe Du Pain, 2495 US Highway 1 Suite 12, Lawrenceville.

Donations of canned vegetables, canned proteins, breakfast items, peanut butter, riche, shelf stable mile and microwavable meals are needed.

Sunday, Dec. 11

The Washington Crossing Park Association, the First Rhode Island Regiment – a group of African-American reenactors who tell the stories of the historically-underrepresented men and women who fought in the Revolutionary War – and other New Jersey-based reenactor groups will give the public an opportunity to experience both the Crossing and the March to Trenton through the eyes of the men and women who lived it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Washington Crossing State Park, 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville.

The title of the event is “Washington’s Landing in New Jersey,” which occurs on the same day as the Pennsylvania Park’s rehearsal crossing of the Delaware. The encampment will take place at the New Jersey Park’s “Overlook,” next to the historic Johnson Ferry House, with a wonderful view of the river below.

Reenactors will patrol the lower park, encouraging visitors to undertake a brief “march” over the Park’s pedestrian bridge and up to the Overlook, where cozy fires and skilled reenactors will regale them with tales of the rich history that took place in Mercer County.

Special efforts will be made to engage the youngest visitors in the hope of sparking their interest in New Jersey history.

The event will feature programming throughout the day, including a presentation by noted historian Larry Kidder, entitled “The Crossing Was Just the Beginning: The little-known story of local New Jersey militiamen who guided Washington’s army to Trenton.”

The program is made possible in part by the Mercer County Division of Culture & Heritage through funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission. Partners are the Washington Crossing State Park (a division of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection); the Washington Crossing Park Association, the First Rhode Island Regiment, and the Swan Historical Foundation.

Cranbury Lions to hold its 76th Pancake Breakfast and pictures with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at the Cranbury School cafeteria, 23 N Main St., Cranbury.

Brian an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

The Unitarian Universalist Church (UUCWC) at Washington Crossing will welcome the South Philly Big Band, founded and directed by Philadelphia saxophonist Chris Oatts, for a concert of holiday favorites and jazz standards with vocalist Nawja Parkins at noon Dec. 11. This is an all-ages event, open to young children and the young at heart.

UUCWC is located at 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, in Titusville. For more information, call 609-737-0515 or visit www.uucwc.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) to launch a brand-new initiative: Do-Re-Meet – Social events for Music Lovers. The first program of its kind, Do-Re-Meet encompasses a variety of pre-concert events including a speed dating session; Find Your Friends, a “speed friending” event for people seeking a concert-going community; and an LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) Single Mingle, presented in partnership with the Princeton University Gender and Sexuality Resource Center.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres and new connections facilitated by The Singles Group at the historic Maclean House on Princeton’s campus. They will then take a short walk together to Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall to enjoy a concert on PUC’s Performances Up Close series. The first event is Dec. 13, with speed dating at Maclean House from 7-8:30 p.m. followed by the “tenThing Brass Ensemble” holiday concert.

Future events include:

March 26, 2023 – 4-5:30 p.m. Find Your Friends social event – 6 p.m. concert featuring the Chiaroscuro Quartet

April 12, 2023 – 7-8:30 p.m. Speed Dating social event – 9 p.m. concert featuring jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant

For tickets or more information visit puc.princeton.edu.

Princeton University Concerts presents an all-female, 10-member tneThing Bras

Friday, Dec. 16

Voices Chorale NJ (VCNJ) will present Winterlight! at 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Church, 33 Mercer St., Princeton Dec. 16.

Winterlight! will have a British flare as it features selections from Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Folk Songs of the Four Seasons, plus works by internationally acclaimed jazz composer Will Todd: Bring Light, A Boy was Born and three jazz carols. Adding to the specialness of the event, Todd will join VCNJ in concert.

Rounding out the program, diverse songs capturing the joyful spirit and reflection of the winter holiday season, including, We Are Where the Light Begins. The luminous text by Jan Richardson reminds the listener that the little kindnesses we can show to others every day radiate to bring light to all of humanity.

Tickets and information for in-person and video streaming are available at Voices https://www.voiceschoralenj.org.

Through January 2023

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will have a historic slideshow where visitors can learn how the Princeton Battle Monumnet came to be, as well as special ephemera provided by the Historical Society of Princeton in an exhibition in the museum, the latter of which can be seen through January 2023.

The Museum held a commemoration in celebration of the 100-year anniversary with an unveiling and dedication on June. 9

The monument was designed by Beaux Arts sculptor Frederick MacMonnies to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Princeton, and its installation was made possible by Helen and Bayard Stockton, residents of Morven at the time.

Visitors can view the slideshow with Museum admission, or for free for Morven members.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

June 2023

The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will close its season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, 2023, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell’s invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

For more information, contact Dan Bauer at dbauer@arballet.org or 609-921-7758.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

