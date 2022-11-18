HomeEB SentinelUpdated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results - East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River,...

Updated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood

TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
By TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The preliminary results are in for the 2022 General Election. Below are the current results for elections in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood.

Results are as of press time on Nov. 15. Tallies will continue to be updated as mail-in ballots are counted. Election results from the Nov. 8 General Election are not official until certified by Middlesex County.

EAST BRUNSWICK ELECTIONS – Township Council & Board of Education. 

Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown

 

JAMESBURG ELECTIONS – Borough Council & Board of Education. 

Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown

 

SOUTH RIVER ELECTIONS – Borough Council & Board of Education. 

Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown

 

SPOTSWOOD ELECTIONS – Borough Council & Board of Education. 

Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown
Graphs by Tyler L. Brown

 

Previous articleFreehold Township Patriots end perfect season with state championship
Next articleBarbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93
TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

191FansLike
163FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group