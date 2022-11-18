HomePrinceton PacketNew York man charged with stealing Tesla in West Windsor

New York man charged with stealing Tesla in West Windsor

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A Brooklyn, N.Y., man who allegedly stole a Tesla electric vehicle from the parking lot at the Princeton Tennis Center on Washington Road is facing multiple charges, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man was charged with motor vehicle theft, hindering apprehension and being a fugitive from justice in the Oct. 3 incident, police said.

The victim told police that he had parked his Tesla in the parking lot around 8 p.m. and had left the spare key in the vehicle. When he returned to the parking lot at 9:30 p.m., the Tesla was not there, police said.

Through a tracking device on his smartphone, the victim discovered that the car was in Plainsboro Township, police said. A Plainsboro Township police officer responded to the area where the electric vehicle had been located and stopped the vehicle.

The driver was allegedly uncooperative and provided a false name to police. He allegedly told the police officer that he was a migrant and did not have any identification. The investigation revealed his true identity, and that he was wanted by the Bloomfield Police Department.

The man was charged, processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

