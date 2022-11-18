Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93, died peacefully on November 4th, 2022. Barbara was born on January 26, 1929 in New Haven, CT. She graduated with a BS in Elementary Education from New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University) in 1950. As a student she served as a member of a delegation to the Connecticut State Legislature to petition for the upgrade of the college to a university to be located at the new Hamden campus. After graduation Barbara taught kindergarten and reading readiness at Truman School, where both she and her mother had been students.

Barbara married John Johnson in 1951, moving with him and their newborn son to Pittsburgh in 1955 when he joined the Westinghouse Electric Corporation Atomic Power Department. In 1955 they moved to Princeton, NJ where he was assigned to work at the Princeton University Project Matterhorn, the university’s fusion program. He ultimately joined the university’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory for the rest of his working career enabling her to raise a family in Princeton and contribute to many community activities. Barbara was a charming hostess when John regularly invited colleagues home for dinner on little notice and she often took charge of the companion’s program at physics conferences and meetings. She was especially proud of teaching an English conversation class to young professional women during a stint at Kyoto University Plasma Physics Laboratory. Barbara served as a volunteer for the Princeton Hospital auxiliary, co-chairing the rummage sale. She was president of the Princeton High School scholarship committee (now the 101 club) and was a strong supporter of the school’s music program, helping to raise money for the choir’s European trips. Barbara was president of both the Princeton University League and the Princeton Women’s Club and served as president, program committee chairman and member of the scholarship committee of Women’s College Club of Princeton which provides financial assistance to female graduates of local high schools. She was a longtime member and served as chair of the program committee for Present Day Club. Barbara faithfully served the Princeton United Methodist Church as president of its women’s society, rummage sale chair, member of the membership committee, and church Lay Leader. She chaired the committee that organized and executed PUMC’s sesquicentennial anniversary.

During their 69 years of marriage, Barbara and John were blessed with the opportunity to travel extensively in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and North America. She loved visiting with old friends, forging new friendships, and spending time with family.

Barbara is pre-deceased by her husband of over 69 years, John Lowell Johnson, and her parents, Frederick Ender and Amelia Rita McDermott Hynds. She will be missed by her children, Lowell and Michelle Johnson, Lesley Johnson-Gelb, Jennifer and David Goodall, seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

A service in celebration of the lives of Barbara and John Johnson will be held at Princeton United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 28 at 2:00pm. Barbara wishes that any memorial gifts made in her name be directed to the Scholarship Fund of the Women’s College Club of Princeton.

ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF THE MATHER-HODGE FUNERAL HOME, PRINCETON.