Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River

SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.

South River police responded to the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street following the report of a crash at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Upon their arrival, authorities observed the aftermath of an automobile crash involving a vehicle driven by Janina Klich, 59, of South River, and another vehicle driven by Matthew Liebowitz, 18, of Freehold, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 18.

Klich was unresponsive at the scene and had to be extracted from her vehicle. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the press release.

After further investigation by Officer John Kenney of South River Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, it was determined that Liebowitz was speeding and entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at a stop sign, resulting in the fatal motor vehicle crash, according to the press release.

Liebowitz was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide on Nov. 17, according to the press release.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kenney of South River Police Department at 732-254-9002 ext. 109 or Detective Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.