Hillsborough Police Blotter

A 45-year-old Edison man was stopped on Andria Ave and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Oct. 7. He was processed and released.

A 34-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Oct. 9. He was processed and released.

A 40-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Falcon Road and charged with DWI on Oct. 10. He was processed and released.

Several unlocked vehicles in the township were reported entered and items were taken during the overnight hours on Oct. 11. Several vehicles were stolen that had key fobs left in them.

A 30-year-old Somerset man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with obstruction on Oct. 13. He was processed and released.

A 52-year-old Bridgewater man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Oct. 14. He was processed and released.

A 44-year-old Skillman man was involved in a motor vehicle crash on South Branch Road and charged with DWI on Oct. 15. He was processed and released.

A 53-year-old man was stopped on Estate Road and charged with DWI on Oct. 20. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Plainfield man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Oct. 23. He was processed and released.

A 52-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Brooks Boulevard and charged with DWI and resisting arrest on Oct 27. He was processed and released.

A 21-year-old Hillsborough man was involved in a single car crash with a tree on Rouser Way on Oct. 28. He was charged with DWI and released.

A 30-year-old Hillsborough man was involved in a single car crash with a tree on Rouser Way on Farm Road on Oct. 30. He was charged with DWI and released.

A 34-year-old Warm Springs, Ga. man was involved in a minor two-car motor vehicle crash. He was charged with DWI on Oct. 31.