Hopewell Township police blotter

A Dunwald Lane resident reported that someone had entered their property and stole construction equipment valued at about $2,000. The theft was reported Nov. 13.

A burglar reportedly broke into a vehicle and stole about $100 worth of miscellaneous items while it was parked at the Twin Pines athletic fields complex on Pennington-Lawrenceville Road Nov. 13.

A victim reported that someone stole her pocketbook and its contents from the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road Nov. 9. The estimated value of the stolen property was less than $2,000.

A victim reported that someone used their credit card to make fraudulent purchases totaling $211 from an online business Nov. 6.

A 46-year-old Princeton man was charged with possession of a fraudulent government document after he was stopped on N. Greenwood Avenue for an alleged motor vehicle violation Nov. 3. The investigation revealed that he was allegedly driving the vehicle with a fictitious temporary registration. He was processed and released.

A 22-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with harassment after police were sent to the Dunkin Donuts store on Tree Farm Road to investigate a harassment complaint Nov. 1. The man allegedly confronted the victim in the parking lot of the business and directed harassing statements toward the victim. The man was processed and released.

A W. Broad Street resident reported that they had been contacted by their bank and advised that someone had allegedly used their banking information to get money from the account. The incident was reported Oct. 31.

A 65-year-old Jamieson Drive man was charged with maintaining a nuisance after police were sent to his home Oct. 28 to investigate a noise complaint. When the officers arrived, they found a large group of juveniles leaving the property, which the investigation determined was a nuisance to the neighbors.

Two New York men were charged with identity theft and fraud after they allegedly attempted to open an account at the Chase Bank branch on Denow Road while using false identity documents Oct. 27. The two men, ages 33 years old and 54 years old, were processed and release.