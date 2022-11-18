Two men charged with burglary and theft at Michael Drive residence in Metuchen; two officers injured after short foot chase

Two men – a 22-year-old Columbia man and a 23-year-old Union City man – were charged with burglary and theft of a Michael Drive residence after a short foot chase that injured two officers.

Patrol officers responded to a burglary in progress after a neighbor notified police on Nov. 11, police said.

Officers surrounded the home as the two individuals allegedly fled the residence on foot. A foot chase ensued but officers were able to quickly locate one of the suspects, identified as the man from Columbia. After a further search of the area, the other suspect was also located and taken into custody.

It is believed another unknown male is still at large, according to police.

The Columbia man was charged with multiple crimes including burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest. The Union City man was also charged with multiple crimes including burglary, theft, and resisting arrest, police said.

During the foot pursuit two Metuchen Officers were injured.