West Windsor police blotter

A Langhorne, Pa., man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly putting $407.46 worth of groceries in shopping bags as he walked around Wegman’s at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. and leaving the store without paying for them Oct. 30. He was processed and released.

A Beverly woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Target parking lot at 500 Nassau Park Blvd. Oct. 24. Police were sent to check on a woman whose car was reportedly parked across two parking spaces. Police determined that she was allegedly intoxicated and had four wax folds and a straw containing heroin residue in her possession. She was processed and released.

A Syracuse, NY man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly putting several hair dryers and other hair care products, valued at a combined $265.93, in his shopping cart and leaving the TJ Maxx store at 210 Nassau Park Blvd. without paying for them Oct. 15. He was processed and released.

A Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a police officer saw him allegedly drive through a red traffic signal on Route 1 at Fisher Place Oct. 9. The officer observed the car make a wide turn onto Fairview Avenue and then allegedly continue driving on the wrong side of the road. He was processed and released.

A Guttenberg man was charged with driving while intoxicated after the minivan he was driving allegedly struck the rear of another car that was stopped for a red traffic light on Route 1 and Carnegie Road Oct. 9. Police discovered he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from West New York. He was processed and released.

A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting Oct. 5 for allegedly concealing 12 bottles of designer fragrance in a shopping bag at the Ulta Beauty store at 540 Nassau Park Blvd. The inventory control alarm system was activated as she walked out of the store. An employee tried to stop the woman, but she kept walking. Police were able to identify the woman following an investigation.

Two Lawrence Township residents, a woman and a man, were charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking groceries from Wegman’s at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. Oct. 5. The woman allegedly concealed items in shopping bags, met up with the man and allegedly transferred the bags from her shopping cart into his shopping cart. He allegedly pushed the shopping cart out of the store without paying for the items. The man and woman were processed and released.