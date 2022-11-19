No injuries reported in Hillsborough condo fire

No injuries were reported as Hillsborough police and fire personnel responded to a condo fire on Richmond Court, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

The fire was reported at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Nov. 11. Upon arrival, police discovered the exterior of the dwelling was engulfed in flames. Police personnel evacuated all nearby residents within the condo building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the structure fire, and no one was injured as a result, police said.

The fire was not deemed suspicious but remains under investigation, police said.

In addition to the Hillsborough Township Police Department, the following agencies responded and aided in the investigation: Robert Wood Johnson EMS (Emergency Medical Services), Hillsborough Township Building Department, PSE&G, Somerset County

OEM (Office of Emergency Management), Hillsborough OEM, Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety, Hillsborough Fire Stations No. 36, No. 37, No. 38, Manville Fire Department, Finderne Fire Department, Raritan Borough Fire Department, Millstone Valley Fire Department, Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company, Somerville Fire Department, Amwell Valley Fire Company, Somerset Fire & Rescue, Bradley Gardens Volunteer Fire Company and the Readington Volunteer Fire Company.