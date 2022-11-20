News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 23

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Under the Winter Stars on Dec. 1 from 7-8 p.m. at the Sunnyside Equestrian Center, Lincroft. Meet in the Sunnyside Road parking lot. Look for key objects and constellations in the night sky with a park system naturalist. Bring a camp chair and a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit and Sale on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft. Celebrate the original artwork of the center’s students and instructors during this exhibit and sale. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host 19th Century Christmas Ballads on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Enjoy 19th century Christmas ballads played on the piano. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet by Marlu Lake. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wondrous Winter Walks on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Big Brook Park, Marlboro, meet in the lower pond lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore a park in the wintertime. Sturdy footwear recommended as trails may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Sounds of Christmas on Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Celebrate the holidays by enjoying wistful music as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will sponsor a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City on Dec. 9. The bus will leave from Thompson Park, Lincroft, at 1 p.m. and return at approximately 10 p.m. The cost is $175 per person and includes orchestra seating, bus transportation and a park system leader. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 1.

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will host the following meetings which are open to the public: Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting, Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan; and Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting, Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan.

• Hallmark Channel is partnering with Anne Ellen Tree Farm, 114 Daum Road, Manalapan, to host Hallmark Channel-branded festivities and fun during Countdown to Christmas. Randomly selected visitors will be gifted a free Christmas tree, courtesy of Hallmark Channel. Dates are Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will celebrate the holidays on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Molly Pitcher Inn, 88 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. The association is also collecting unwrapped children’s toys, books or gift cards for Bridges At The Shore. For luncheon reservations, contact sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732 995-7754. Reservations and a check for $30 must be received before Dec. 2. Check the association’s website or Facebook page for additional information. New members are always welcome.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives which are open to the public: Dec. 30, Freehold Raceway Mall, Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566, or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Mill Demonstration on Nov. 26 and 27 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present an Awesome Autumn Amble on Nov. 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot. Explore the trails with a park system naturalist and discuss all manners of plant and animal phenomenon. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present No More Grist for the Mill on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township.

Celebrate the end of the milling season and the start of the holidays as the mill grinds the last of this year’s corn. Decorate a paper stocking, take a selfie in a sleigh, and sip on a cup of hot cocoa in the early 20th century cow barn. Then explore our 18th century house and see the gristmill in action. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Holiday Made in Monmouth event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Route 520, Lincroft.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

