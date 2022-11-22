Barbara L. Lences, 79, a retired chemist, patent lawyer and Peace Corps activist, died of complications from an undiagnosed heart condition on August 18, 2022, in Midland, Michigan.

Born September 23, 1942, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Barbara graduated from Plainfield High School in 1960. She received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Rutgers University in 1968 and soon after, started her career as a chemist at American Cyanamid. After many years as a chemist, Barbara obtained her law degree and became a patent lawyer with American Cyanamid and later Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Barbara’s work led to many patents still in use today.

When she retired from Wyeth, Barbara joined the Peace Corps and traveled to South Africa where she taught science in local schools. She was very proud of her service and remained engaged with advocacy efforts to support the Corps after she returned.

Barbara was an active member of the American Chemical Society, the Princeton Public Library, and fueled her passion for learning by auditing classes at Princeton University. A resident of Princeton for more than 35 years, she was very proud to be considered a “Princetonian” and to have raised her sons there.

Barbara was an avid reader, music lover, tennis enthusiast, and had a wonderful laugh and sparkle when she smiled. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Virginia Smith. Barbara is survived by her beloved sons Christopher Lences (Jessica) of Beaverton, Michigan, and David Lences of Ithaca, NY; sisters Estelle Minicozzi and Claire Pierson; brothers Norman Smith (Rita), Ted Smith (Alberta), and Henry Smith (Derry); several very special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, a grand-parrot and three grand-kitties.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Saturday, November 26, 2022, at McMillan-Smith Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, S.C. at 3:00 p.m. The service may be viewed online: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Ulb3EK3nvfpt3GIa_5mXg

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara’s memory to the Peace Corps. http://www.peacecorps.gov/give