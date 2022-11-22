Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 22

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The collection bin at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 385 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick supports Soles4Souls, a worldwide nonprofit organization focused on making a measurable impact on people and on the planet. Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use:

They collect and distribute items to people across the U.S. and around the world.

the world.

They help people launch and sustain their own small business selling donated shoes and clothing.

donated shoes and clothing.

They protect the environment by putting used goods to good use, instead of wasting away in a landfill.

instead of wasting away in a landfill.

They aim to empower women, ensuring they have the opportunity and recognition they deserve.

recognition they deserve.

The South River High School (SRHS) Adopt-A-Family Program Club is requesting donations to help create a positive and memorable holiday season by supplying gifts, clothing and necessities to families in need in South River.

In the past, the program has been fortunate enough to assist over 100 children in the community as a result of the generous donations received. For convenience, a drop off bin is located at the South River Public Library, 55 Appleby Ave., South River.

To donate a monetary gift, please make the check payable to SRHS – Adopt-A-Family. You may drop check off at the Administration Building located at 15 Montgomery St., South River.

Any questions may be directed to Linda Forniero at lforneiro@srivernj.org.

Community Team NJ Giving Tree are collecting coats and toys for local community children and the children of the Ozanam Family Shelter, and Dina’s Dwelling. You can sign up to donate a coat, toy or gift card. All donations can be dropped off at the Spotswood Borough Hall or Helmetta Community Center on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon through Dec. 10. There are also collection bins at Helmetta Boro Hall, the Spotswood library and the John J. Carney VFW Post 4589 on Daniel Road. Monetary donations can also be made to the Community Team NJ and mailed to our address: PO Box 545, Helmetta, NJ 08828. All contributions are tax deductible.

Any questions email thecommunityteamnj@gmail.com.

The Old Bridge School District provides special education and related services to disabled children/students ages three to 21 that are in need of special education. If someone resides within the district or has a child attending a non-public school in Old Bridge and suspects their child may be disabled due to physical, sensory, emotional, communication, cognitive or social difficulties, they can call the Office of Special Services.

For children three to five, pre-school disabled means an identified disabling condition and or measurable developmental impairment that requires special education and related services.

For additional information, residents can call their neighborhood school and ask for the Child Study Team or call 732-360-4461.

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center has begun scheduling patients for the updated boosters that are available for people ages 12 and older. The public can schedule an appointment by visiting HackensackMeridianHealth.org/covid19.

Old Bridge Medical Center

Retail Pharmacy

3 Hospital Plaza

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raritan Bay Medical Center

530 New Brunswick Ave

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Brunswick Township is currently recruiting for School Crossing Guards.

All positions are part time. All interested should apply through the township website at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/employment.

The South River Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of School Crossing Guard.

Applications can be obtained at the following link:

http://southrivernj.org/DocumentCenter/View/388/Employment-Application-PDF

Completed applications can be emailed to dnale@southriverpd.org or returned to: South River Police Department, 61 Main Street, South River, NJ 08882. Attn: Diane Nale

Applicants are requested to apply as soon as possible.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is calling on creative fourth graders to test their artistic skills for its annual Fourth Grade Folder Contest for the 2022-23 school year. Each year PDFNJ challenges fourth grade students throughout New Jersey to create anti-drug artwork related to the theme “Fun Things to do Instead of Drugs,” with the winning artwork to be reproduced as a school folder distributed to classrooms throughout the state.

The Fourth Grade Folder Contest is accepting submission until Dec. 7. To learn more about the contest and to enter submissions visit https://www.drugfreenj.org/4thgraderules/

The South River Police Department is collecting gently worn or new shoes to raise funds for its community policing programs and events through Dec. 13. The department earns funds for each pair. Collected shoes are then given a second life for those in need.

Donations can be dropped off in the collection bin in the lobby of police headquarters located at 61 Main St., South River.

Any questions or requests for additional information can be directed to Diane Nale by emailing dnale@southriverpd.org or calling 732-254-1150 ext. 102.

Proceeds benefit the South River community by helping fund the department’s community policing programs and events including Law Enforcement Against Drugs, National Night Out, Too Good for Drugs, Junior & Citizen Police Academies, Free-throw Tournament, Coffee With a Cop, and more.

The Terra Nova Garden Club of Edison is alive and well and meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church on Plainfield Avenue, Edison. The Club’s February meeting will host Nisha Khanna who will teach the ins and outs of straw bale gardening, a great option for people with limited mobility, poor soil quality, or limited space.

If you enjoy gardening, have an interest in the environment, or just have a favorite plant, the Club always welcome new faces.

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Conference meeting Dec. 7 at Livingston Park Elementary, 1128 Livingston Ave.

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 10, and Jan. 21, 2023.

Piscataway Campus, 21 Suttons Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 17.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 3, and Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

Visit the Rotunda Gallery at Metuchen Borough Hall, 500 Main St., featuring ArtCycle: School Crossing through Jan. 31, 2023.

The exhibit is in conjunction with the ArtCycle Outdoor Gallery and features art created from recycled road signs made by students of Edgar Middle School and Metuchen High School.

Monroe Township Library in November offers a number of adult and children’s activities. Library’s hours are Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Make Holiday Hash – for ages 9-13 – make a no cook fun candy recipe at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

The Monroe Library is at 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe. For more information call 732-521-5000 or visit www.monroetwplibrary.org.

The library is holding a Harvest Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Library parking lot. Shoppers can stock up on holiday gifts, goodies and decor.

Art meets environment in a unique, outdoor gallery that is set to open along the Middlesex Greenway in Metuchen. The Metuchen Arts Council received a grant from Middlesex County to create a walkable outdoor gallery with an environmental theme. This gallery is the second installment of one of the Arts Council’s existing arts programs called ArtCycle, where artists are encouraged to make art with recycled material.

For more information about the ArtCycle Greenway Gallery project go to: www.metuchenartscouncil.com.

The Edison Public Library is presenting “Connected,” an art exhibit featuring works from Kushi Hebbar, a sophomore at John P. Stevens High School. Her artwork will be on display at the Main Library and North Edison Branch through Dec. 31.

The South River Food Bank is seeing an increased need for assistance for items such as peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned tuna, meals in a can (soup, stew, chili), pork and beans, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta sauce, baking mixes, canned meats, meal mixes (hamburger helper etc.), nuts, rice-a-roni, trail mixes, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, sugar, powdered milk, and any packaged, non-perishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at the South River Food Bank, 98 Jackson St., South River during the following times:

Saturday: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30-10 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For safety reasons, the food bank is unable to accept donations left outside of the building at any other time. For additional information, the South River Food Bank can be reached at 732-238-3020.

Woodbridge to hold its second annual 5K Walk/Run Turkey Trot Nov. 26 at Alvin P. Williams Park, Sewaren.

Bib pickup is 8:30 a.m. with 10 a.m. start time. Online registration required at register.compuscore.com/wbturkeytrot.

The Barron Arts Center’s Holiday Model Train Show will open Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 30 at the arts center 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge. The show is free to the public and is in its 32nd year.

No reservations needed Monday through Friday from Nov. 28 to Dec. 23. Reservations required on all weekends and the week after Christmas from Dec. 27-30.

For more information call 732-634-0413.

Woodbridge Township is hosting Winterfest at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 with a light parade, tree lighting, holiday stroll along Woodbridge Main Street.

Metuchen’s Winter Festival Parade steps off from Wernick Place at 4 p.m. Nov. 27. It will proceed north on Main Street to the Plaza. A tree lighting will take place immediately following the parade with remarks from Mayor Jonathan Busch and a performance by Rise Up Chorus.

For more information visit www.metuchennj.org.

The South River Foundation for Educational Excellence (SRFEE) is introducing a Star of Excellence Fundraiser. Give a heartfelt thanks to a South River Public Schools faculty or staff member by making a donation to SRFEE in their name. Each recipient will receive a beautiful certificate with their name, your name and a personal message. Available now through Nov. 30.

To learn more about SRFEE visit www.srfee.org. For more information contact Danielle Oswald at 732-259-5436 or by email info@srfee.org.

November and December dates with American Repertory Ballet

American Repertory Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, Nov. 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Dec. 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Dec. 16-18.

McCarter Theatre Center – 91 University Place, Princeton.

Friday, Nov. 25 – 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 – 1 p.m.

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial – 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton with Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey and Trenton Children’s Chorus.

Saturday, Dec. 11 – 3 p.m.

State Theatre New Jersey – 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick with the ARB Orchestra and Princeton Girlchoir.

Friday, Dec. 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 – 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 – 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

For more information visit arballet.org.

Forsgate Country Club will celebrate a festive Thanksgiving by inviting the public to make reservations to enjoy the club’s sumptuous buffet. The special holiday meal includes the traditional roasted turkey with all the favorite fixings, along with a carved beef station plus additional entrees, gourmet salads and an extensive selection of side dishes, including a display of tempting desserts.

You do not need to be a member of the historic private club to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving feast prepared by Forsgate’s renowned chef. Thanksgiving takeout orders are also available.

Forsgate Country Club is located at 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe. For more information about pricing and reservations call the club’s hostess at 732-521-0070.

The Historical Association of Woodbridge Township will present Tea and Other Meals in Victorian America by Judith Krall-Russo at Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Join North Brunswick Humane Association President Vincent Sheehan for a pet nutrition seminar at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the North Brunswick Public Library, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

No registration is required. For any questions email Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org.

Monroe Township is hosting its 2nd annual Holiday Car Parade, Tree and Menorah Lighting Nov. 30. For those interested in participating with decorated cars, meet at Ave K Veterans Park at 6:30 p.m.

For more information contact Monroe Recreation Center at 732-723-5000.

The Holiday House is holding a Pop Up Makers Market and food drive at the Coffee House, 931 Amboy Ave., Edison from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1.

The Metuchen YMCA is holding its annual Jingle Bell Jam filled with games, crafts and lots of hot chocolate from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the YMCA, 65 High St., Metuchen. For more information call 732-548-2044.

The public is invited to provide comments to a New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Assessor by telephone or email as the NJSACOP examines all aspects of the Sayreville Police Department’s Public Safety Emergency Communications Center’s policies and procedures on Dec. 2.

The public may call 732-525-5462 between the hours of 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 2. Email comments can be sent to Captain David Erla at derla@sayreville.com.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP Public Safety Communications Centers standards. Please contact Captain Erla 732-525-5409 for information about the standards.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Sayreville Police Department’s Public Safety Communications Center’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the NJSACOP, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, NJ 08053.

Kick off the holiday season at the Woodbridge Community Center (SCC) for its annual Holiday Extravaganza at noon Dec. 2 at the WCC gymnasium, 600 Main St., Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge High School, Fords Middle School and Ross Street Elementary School choirs will be performing.

Milltown Recreation Department is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec 2. Enjoy Santa’s arrival at 7 p.m., face painting, refreshments and music from the Joyce Kilmer School Band.

Join the Friends of the South Brunswick Library and pianist David Schlossberg for an afternoon of music at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, South Brunswick.

David’s Touch Foundation Holiday Toy Drive will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Woodbridge Brewery Company, 33 Main St., Woodbridge.

For questions call 732-896-0656 or email jenny@davidstouch.org.

Metuchen Downtown Alliance (MDA) will hold its Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 on the Metuchen Town Plaza, 1 Pearl St.

St. Luke’s Christmas Fair will be held Dec. 3 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 17 Oak Ave., Metuchen.

The fair will include jewelry, wreaths, handmade items, baked goods and gifts. For more information call 732-548-4308.

Edison High School to host a holiday bazaar indoor vendor and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the high school, 50 Boulevard of the Eagles, Edison.

Edison to hold a Winter Wonderland and Marketplace from Dec. 3-18 on Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. at Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison.

The winter wonderland and marketplace will include a tree lighting opening event, photos with Santa, an ice rink, live music and food vendors, goods for sale and holiday lights.

The East Brunswick Public Library will team up with Saint Peter’s Healthcare System for the online program “Dancing To The Winter Blues” at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center.

The program will be led by Dr. Lorraine Gordon, Ph.D., LPC, CCTP, CDM and will address how the winter months can cause anxiety or depression.

The program will be held using Zoom. Registration is required for this free program. To register, go online to www.tinyurl.com/ebpl12622.

The South River Board of Education invites all residents to attend one of their upcoming information sessions regarding January’s referendum vote. Information sessions are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Location: Zoom

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: South River Public Library

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Elementary School Media Center

The referendum vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Join the Metuchen Downtown Alliance for holiday caroling with Rise Up Chorus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 along Main Street.

Corpus Christi Church Christmas Cookie Walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 11 at Corpus Christi Church Hall, 100 James St., South River.

Enjoy assortment of homemade cookies and other baked goods selection, pictures with Santa and his helper, kids ornament making, 50/50 raffle and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and apple cider.

Join the Edison Human Relations Commission for a Taste of the Holidays from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Clara Barton First Aid Squad, 1079 Amboy Ave., Edison. For more information call Maria Orchid at 732-766-8489.

The East Brunswick Community Arts Center – Playhouse 22 – to hold a Winter Acting Camp from Dec. 26-30 at the playhouse, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Partnering with NextGen Acting, the acting camp is for students 7-17 during winter break.

For more information visit www.playhouse22.org.

Join Temple Emanu-El for Plays-In-The-Park’s Production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the NJ State Theatre, 15 Livingston St., New Brunswick.

To register go to http:www.edisontemple.org/form/JosephStateTheater.

Wind down 2022 and Kick in 2023 with Metuchen Downtown Alliance’s New Year’s Party with Karaoke and a Ball Drop on Dec. 30 on the Metuchen Town Plaza, 1 Pearl St.

For more information visit www.downtownmetuchen.org.

Kingston: On The Map will be on view through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Ongoing

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad in South Brunswick are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org