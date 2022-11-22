Freehold Township officials deem sewer main replacement project completed

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A project to replace a sewer main in Freehold Township has been deemed complete by municipal officials.

During a meeting on Nov. 7, Township Committee members authorized an increase in a contract with Underground Utilities Corp. for the Elton Corner sanitary sewer force main replacement project.

The contract, which was awarded by the governing body in 2021, initially totaled $268,382. Following an increase in the amount of $42,522, the final contract totals $310,904.

According to a resolution, the change order was due to an increase in contract quantities, necessary additional road backfill materials required by Monmouth County and additional traffic control services.

According to the resolution, Mott MacDonald, the township’s engineering firm, and Superintendent of Utilities Timothy Keune advised that the project has been completed.

The Township Committee members accepted the project’s completion and authorized the final $310,904 payment to be made to Underground Utilities Corp.

In other business, the committee members authorized an agreement for the continued medical director services of Dr. Edward Stoner for the Freehold Township Health Department. The contract runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Stoner will provide medical oversight to public health activities as the medical director for the department, according to a resolution which states that the Freehold Township Health Department provides public health services to Freehold Borough, Wall Township, Manalapan and Tinton Falls.

And, committee members designated two additional New Jersey Transit bus stops along Trotters Way at the Freehold Raceway Mall.

Trotters Way runs between West Main Street (Route 537) and Winners Circle, which is the road that runs around the mall’s perimeter.

One bus stop is along the eastbound side of Trotters Way and the second bus stop is along the westbound side of Trotters Way.