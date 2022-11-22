Incumbent mayor, committeeman win seats in general election to remain on Hopewell Township Committee

Democratic Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and Committeeman David Chait are returning to their seats on the Township Committee after defeating their Republican challengers in the general election.

Peters-Manning and Chait have each earned one, three-year term on the Township Committee.

They faced Republican candidates, Jennifer DiDonato and Daniel Hanley Jr. during the Nov. 8 general election.

As of Nov. 21, Peters-Manning received 2,666 votes, Chait would follow with 2,595 votes.

DiDonato secured 813 votes and Hanley earned 787 votes.

In a joint message, Peters-Manning and Chait thanked Hopewell Township residents for voting and DiDonato and Hanley for their candidacy and service to the Hopewell Township community.

“It has been an honor to serve you on the Township Committee and work for the people of Hopewell Township. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve and we’re more committed than ever to all residents of Hopewell Township,” Peters-Manning and Chait wrote.

They further said, “We care deeply about your concerns and are committed to always listen, learn, and champion the needs of residents whether you voted for us or not. With that, we encourage residents to reach out with questions, concerns, or anything we can ever do to help.”

Peters-Manning has earned her second three-year term on the Township Committee. She was first elected in 2019.

Peters-Manning currently serves as mayor in 2022 and liaison to police and public safety and the Deer Management Advisory Committee.

Chait secures his first full three-year term on the Township Committee. He was appointed to his current seat in January replacing Kristin McLaughlin, who vacated the position after winning a seat on the Mercer County Board of Commissioners.

He is liaison to Public Works, Communications, Economic Development, and the Affordable Housing Committee.

The Hopewell Township Committee maintains a 5-0 Democratic majority on the five-member governing body when Peters-Manning and Chait are sworn in for their terms in January 2023.

The governing body consists of Peters-Manning, Deputy Mayor Michael Ruger, Committeeman Kevin Kuchinski, Chait, and Committeewoman Uma Purandare.