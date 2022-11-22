Jackson zoners expected to reconsider defeated Swanborne application

JACKSON — An application that proposed the construction of market rate housing, affordable housing and a house of worship that was denied by members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment in October is scheduled to be reconsidered by the panel at 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Swanborne, LLC, is seeking reconsideration of the board’s previous determination regarding its request for preliminary and final major subdivision approval.

Attorney John A. Giunco, of the firm Giordano Halleran and Ciesla, P.C., Red Bank, represents Swanborne, LLC. He published a legal notice regarding the upcoming public hearing, which will take place in the municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway.

In the legal notice, Giunco wrote that “should the board act in the affirmative, the applicant seeks review and consideration of (its) request for preliminary and final major site plan approval for the affordable housing component (of the Swanborne application), and preliminary and final major site plan approval for the site plan for the house of worship (proposed by Swanborne, LLC), both of which were presented to the board in the pending application regarding property bounded by East Veterans Highway (Route 528), South Hope Chapel Road (Route 547) and Whitesville Road (Route 527).”

According to the legal notice, on Oct. 5, the zoning board members voted on and failed to approve by a 4-4 vote the preliminary subdivision portion of the Swanborne, LLC, application, which resulted in a technical denial of the entire application.

“Nonetheless, there is clear evidence on the record that at the Oct. 5 hearing, the board was mistaken as to which portion of the application was being voted on. As such, the applicant is entitled to seek reconsideration by the board as a result of this mistake,” Giunco wrote in the legal notice.

The Swanborne, LLC, application proposes to subdivide the 159-acre property to permit construction of an inclusionary residential development with 253 units, including 205 single-family market rate detached (homes); a lot for the construction of six multi-family buildings containing a total of 48 residential units affordable to very low, low and moderate income families and individuals; a lot for the construction of a two-story house of worship with 8,226 square feet of building area and parking areas; the removal and demolition of structures on a 4-acre lot; the construction of a proposed recreation area including an open playing field, a basketball court and a timber playset; a lot for a sanitary sewer pump station; and four storm water management/open space lots.

The property is in Jackson’s Regional Growth 2 zone and the proposed uses are conditionally permitted in the RG-2 zone, according to Giunco.

The applicant will seek conditional use variance relief to permit the affordable housing units in attached dwellings with eight units per building, where a Jackson ordinance permits attached dwellings with a maximum of four dwelling units per building, and to permit parking and drive aisles in the front yard setback and buffer area for the proposed house of worship, according to the legal notice.

The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment are Chairman Scott Najarian, Vice Chairwoman Lynne Bradley, Carl Book Jr., Jeanine Fritch, Steve Costanzo, James Hurley, John Spalthoff, Joseph Riccardi and Raymond Lovacco.

Jackson’s zoning board meetings are live-streamed.