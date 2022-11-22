Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan

Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library.

The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

The public can drop in anytime during the three-hour window to offer comments on the Master Plan, which is in the process of being updated. They may also listen to ideas and ask questions about it, officials said.

Translators for Spanish and Chinese speakers will be available.

“We invite the Princeton community to drop in and share feedback and ideas about future land use, mobility, conservation and economic vitality,” said Louise Wilson, who is the chairman of the Princeton Planning Board and sits on the Princeton Master Plan Steering Committee.

The Princeton Master Plan, which is adopted by the Planning Board, sets out the town’s vision for itself. The Princeton Council enacts zoning or land use ordinances that implement the Master Plan.

Meanwhile, highlights of the Community Visioning survey and the “Tell Us What You Want” consumer survey will be shared with attendees. More than 5,000 responses were generated among the two surveys, which were conducted in the summer and fall, officials said.

The Community Visioning survey, which was completed earlier this month, focused on housing, development, parks, transportation and sustainability.

The “Tell Us What You Want” consumer survey, which was circulated during the summer, was aimed at economic development and consumer preferences.

Officials said there would be additional opportunities to comment on the proposed Master Plan over the next seven to nine months. Civic involvement is crucial in developing the updated Master Plan, they said.

“We want all voices to be heard. It is crucially important in formulating overarching Master Plan goals and principles, and in making specific recommendations about land use, mobility, conservation and preservation,” said Tim Quinn, who chairs the Princeton Planning Board’s Master Plan subcommittee.

State law requires all municipalities to develop and approve a Master Plan. The town adopted the Princeton Community Master Plan in 1996, and held re-examinations of it in 2001, 2007 and 2017.