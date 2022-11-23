Democrats win municipal race; incumbent, two newcomers to fill school board seats in North Brunswick

The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results.

There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8.

North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms

Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino received 5,784 votes, and incumbent Ralph Andrews received 5,682 votes in their winning bids for the two, three-year term seats available during the general election.

Republican candidates Robert Saphow received 2,840 votes, and Prem Kankanala received 2,831 votes in their losing bids for the seats.

There were 33 write-in votes cast.

Andrews will begin his seventh term in January 2023 and Guadagnino will begin her third term.

Prior to the election, Andrews and Guadagnino shared what they would like to work on if reelected.

Andrews: To continue our road and infrastructure improvements like the Livingston Avenue improvement project. To work with Middlesex County to complete the Train Station Transit Village Plan, and site improvements. Also work with Middlesex County on our suggested East/West road improvements we have noted in our master plan.

To continue as liaison to the North Brunswick Township Planning Board for review of the continued build out of the North Brunswick Transit Village project. Getting the revised plan for the municipal building completed and starting construction of the repairs and revisions. Getting the municipal building reopened after the severe hurricane damage it suffered and giving our seniors a better Senior Center.

Guadagnino: North Brunswick is the most diverse town in the County and one of the most diverse in the state. We would like to bring our residents together by creating opportunities for community involvement and activities by building a much-needed community center that all of our residents can benefit from and use year-round.

North Brunswick Township Council – Vote for 1

Democratic candidate Mary Hutchinson received 5,842 votes in her winning bid for the unexpired term available in the general election. Republican candidate Susan Hucko received 2,880 votes in her losing bid for the seat.

There were 17 write-in votes cast.

North Brunswick Board of Education – Three, three-year terms

Board incumbent Coleen M. Keefe received 3,618 votes, Candidate Zaire S. Ali received 3,280 votes and Candidate Jason Carter received 2,933 votes in their winning bids for the three, three-year term seats available in the general election.

Board incumbent Barry Duran Harris, who currently serves as board president, received 2,743 votes and Board incumbent N. Janell Zulick received 2,739 votes in their losing bids for the seats.

There were 86 write-in votes cast.

Prior to the election, Ali and Carter, who will begin their first terms on the board in January 2023, shared what they would like to work on if elected.

Ali: I would love to bring more attention to the intersection of health and education, and how schools are a prime place to improve health outcomes and educational outcomes for all their students regardless of, race, religion, ethnicity, and level of income.

Carter: I want educators, parents, and most importantly students to know that the public schools in this community can be a great springboard for success if students take advantage of the educational opportunities here. That means not only excelling in the classroom, but also taking advantage of the extraordinary extracurricular and community activities offered. I want students at all levels to truly maximize their possibilities and I believe it’s the board’s obligation to maximize our resources.