News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 23

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Nov. 2 between 12:45 a.m. and 12:58 a.m., unknown individuals were reported to have attempted to gain access to five vehicles in the area of Pheasant Way in a residential development off Kinney Road. One vehicle was entered, but no items were reported stolen. Four other vehicles were locked and were not entered. Officer Jeannie Letts took the report.

On Nov. 2 at 1:08 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Dana Court home in a residential development off Gravel Hill Road. No items were reported missing from the vehicle. Patrolman Dennis O’Brien took the report.

On Nov. 3 at 7:58 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual posed as an online Amazon employee and defrauded the victim of approximately $34,000 from

multiple bank accounts. Patrolman Douglas Zike handled the report.

On Nov. 5 at 6:19 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that three men traveling in a dark

colored sedan removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked on Winged Foot Drive. The men were wearing grey sweatshirts, face masks and white gloves. The estimated cost of the damage and value of the stolen property is approximately $1,000. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Nov. 5 at 3:39 p.m., employees of P.C. Richard, 55 Route 9, reported that a customer was attempting to commit fraud. A 42-year-old male resident of Manchester was subsequently arrested for being in possession of fraudulent government documents and for identity theft. The man was found to have a warrant issued for his arrest from Pennsylvania. He was transported to police headquarters, processed and transported to the Monmouth County jail, Freehold Township. Patrolman Everett McNulty was the arresting officer.

On Nov. 6 at 4 a.m., unknown individuals forcibly entered RX Express Pharmacy, 365 Route 9, and removed various items from the store. The value of the stolen items was not immediately known. Patrolman Matthew Mattia took the report.

On Nov. 6 at 1:20 p.m., a resident of Brooklyn, N.Y., reported that on Nov. 5 at 2:50 p.m., an unknown individual broke the window of a vehicle that was parked at the Englishtown Auction Sales, Wilson Avenue, and removed jewelry and cash valued at approximately $65,000. Patrolman Joseph DeFilippis took the report.

On Nov. 8 at 4 p.m., a Colts Neck resident reported that sometime between 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. Nov. 8, an unknown individual removed catalytic converters from vehicles that were parked at a Woodward Road business. The stolen items are valued at approximately $6,600. Patrolman Cristopher Schou took the report.

Two students from the Animal and Botanical Sciences magnet program at Freehold Township High School, Georgia Silver and Jaden Bulkley, were selected as New Jersey delegates for the World Food Prize Foundation’s Global Youth Institute (GYI), according to a news post on the Freehold Regional High School District website.

The event was held virtually from Oct. 16-21. More than 240 high school students and their teachers from 10 countries were selected to attend the GYI, which was hosted in conjunction with the Norman E. Borlaug International Symposium.

To be considered for participation, students identify a country of interest and research a topic affecting the global food system, then propose an evidence-based solution to improve the lives of families in that country.

Students are selected to attend the conference by presenting their solutions at a regional youth institute or through an at-large selection process. During the symposium, high school students had the opportunity to interact with a diverse group of internationally renowned World Food Prize Laureates and leaders in nutrition, agriculture, technology and international development.

Students presented their original research papers and participated in discussions with leading experts in agricultural industries, technological innovation and international policy. For the first time in the history of GYI, student delegates were allowed to share the ideas from their research papers in a collaborative report that will be submitted to the advisers of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, according to the FRHSD website.

The New Jersey School Public Relations Association (NJSPRA) named Freehold Regional High School District a winner in three categories for the 2022 School Communications Award Contest. The Freehold Regional High School District received first place in the photography category, first place in the social media category and second place in the special interest publication category, according to a news post on the district’s website. The winning entries were all created by Rebecca Policastro, the district’s Communications and District Projects Coordinator. The NJSPRA School Communication Awards were developed to recognize professional school communicators in New Jersey, and the products they develop, that go above and beyond to disseminate important messages to their various stakeholders. The 2022 contest was the most competitive on record with 87 submissions from 40 school districts. The submissions for the 2022 School Communication Awards were judged by a panel of 14 judges from nine states, including professors from Rowan University and other industry experts across the country, according to the FRHSD website.

Center Players will present several special events at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough, in December.

Center Players Cinema: Short Films Showcase and Filmmaker Q&A will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, according to a press release.

This special event will feature a screening of 15 short films from local award-winning

filmmakers Anthony Marinelli, Keith Armonaitis, Jeff Musillo, Michael Tota and Dave

McGrath, most of whom have also directed productions for Center Players.

A question and answer session will follow the screenings. All seats are $10 and general admission. Tickets are available at www.centerplayers.org or by calling 732-462-9093.

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” a live radio play, will be presented at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

The Classic Radio Road Show Company will present this staged radio play based on

the beloved film directed by Frank Capra. The performance will be enhanced by costumes,

sound effects, music and the voices of specially trained actors.

The special event will include an “It’s A Wonderful Life” trivia game following the performance. All tickets are $20 and are available by calling 732-513-8234.