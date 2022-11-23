South Brunswick Board of Education extends superintendent contract through 2027

South Brunswick School District will continue to be led by Superintendent Scott Feder with school board members approving an amended contract that keeps him in the district through 2027.

Vice Board President Mike Mitchell, and Board members Deepa Karthik, Raja Krishna, Ray Kuehner, Smitha Raj, Lisa Rodgers, and Barry Nathanson voted to approve the contract that will end come July 1, 2027 at a meeting in October.

“I just want to acknowledge to the board that I’m very pleased to know that I will end my career in South Brunswick. The contract puts me to a point where I am going to stay for five years and I’m excited to do so and end my time as an educator in South Brunswick,” Feder said.

Feder added that South Brunswick is an amazing place and he is very happy to be able stay another five years.

“That will put me here for 10 full years,” he said.

Feder’s new contract begins Dec. 1 and runs through June 30, 2023, with a salary of $261,000, prorated for the first year; then during the 2023-24 school year, his contract increases to $269,352; the following year in 2024-25, the salary is $277,971; for 2025-26 school year it rises to $286,866; and in the 2026-27 school year he will have a salary of $296,046.

His prior contract began in October 2019 and was to conclude in June 2024.

Feder’s career in education began in South Brunswick.

He spent six years in the district and worked at the Indian Fields Elementary School, the Monmouth Junction Elementary School and the former Upper Elementary School (now known as Crossroads North Middle School).

Feder spent 11 years as a school principal in West Orange and West Windsor-Plainsboro school districts.

Later he became the superintendent of schools for the Rumson School District and was also Millstone Township’s superintendent of schools, before returning back to where his career began after being hired as South Brunswick’s superintendent.

South Brunswick School District consists of Monmouth Junction Elementary School, Indian Fields Elementary School, Greenbrook Elementary School, Constable Elementary School, Cambridge Elementary School, Brooks Crossing Elementary School, Brunswick Acres Elementary School, Crossroads Middle Schools [North and South], and South Brunswick High School.