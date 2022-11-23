HomeTri TownTri Town NewsTri-Town News On Campus, Nov. 23

Tri-Town News On Campus, Nov. 23

Submitted Content
By Submitted Content

David Lowrimore of Jackson, a junior majoring in environmental sciences at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore., has been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for Summer 2022.

Abby Thomas-Ridgway of Howell, a student at Albright College, Reading, Pa., has successfully completed the Albright College Experience program, having attended 12 Experience events designed to help students know the world, engage the world and understand the world. A graduate of Howell High School, Thomas-Ridgway is studying fashion/design and merchandising at Albright.

