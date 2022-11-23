Tri-Town News On Campus, Nov. 23

David Lowrimore of Jackson, a junior majoring in environmental sciences at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore., has been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for Summer 2022.

Abby Thomas-Ridgway of Howell, a student at Albright College, Reading, Pa., has successfully completed the Albright College Experience program, having attended 12 Experience events designed to help students know the world, engage the world and understand the world. A graduate of Howell High School, Thomas-Ridgway is studying fashion/design and merchandising at Albright.