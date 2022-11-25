Neptune man allegedly threatens Uber driver with a knife in East Windsor

HomeWindsor Hights HeraldNeptune man allegedly threatens Uber driver with a knife in East Windsor

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A 28-year-old Neptune man was charged with issuing terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after allegedly threatening an Uber Driver, according to the East Windsor Township Police Department.

A police officer responded to Dutch Neck Road at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 20 in response to a report of a dispute between an Uber driver and his passenger over the fare charged to the passenger, police said.

During the argument, the passenger allegedly threatened the Uber driver with a knife, police said.

The man was processed and released, pending a court date.

