Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 30

• The Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders, 500 Country Club Road, off County Line Road, Kuser Hall, Pine Park, Lakewood, is inviting the public to a Christmas train show at Sheldon Wolpin Historical Museum (in Pine Park) on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy seeing modern and traditional trains, passenger and freight, dual gauge, HO, S, O gauge trains. Thomas the Tank Engine will make an appearance. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Details: Contact Ted Bertiger, president, at captnkraft@aol.com

• The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 101 Washington St., will host a live presentation by When Radio Entertained People (WREP) at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. WREP consists of 10 actors who re-enact scripts from radio’s “Golden Age” of the 1940s and 1950s. The troupe formed in 2008. Attendees will be treated to a music and a trivia contest prior to the performance, which will feature episodes of “Our Miss Brooks,” “The Life of Riley” and “My Friend Irma.” Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program.

• The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College, Toms River,

will present the following shows and performances: Westminster Concert Bell Choir,

Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., tickets: $20; OCC Concert Band: A Children’s Holiday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., tickets: Adults, $20, Seniors, $18, Children, $10; Vienna Boys Choir, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., tickets: $48 to $52; Broadway for the Holidays II, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m., tickets: Adults, $17, Seniors, $14; Ballet for Young Audiences: The Nutcracker, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., tickets: Adults, $15, Children, $12; and Judy Collins – Holidays and Hits, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., tickets: $47 to $57. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit and Sale on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft. Celebrate the original artwork of the center’s students and instructors during this exhibit and sale. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host 19th Century Christmas Ballads on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Enjoy 19th century Christmas ballads played on the piano. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Sounds of Christmas on Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Celebrate the holidays by enjoying wistful music as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will sponsor a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City on Dec. 9. The bus will leave from Thompson Park, Lincroft, at 1 p.m. and return at approximately 10 p.m. The cost is $175 per person and includes orchestra seating, bus transportation and a park system leader. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 1.

• Hallmark Channel is partnering with Anne Ellen Tree Farm, 114 Daum Road, Manalapan, to host Hallmark Channel-branded festivities and fun during Countdown to Christmas. Randomly selected visitors will be gifted a free Christmas tree, courtesy of Hallmark Channel. Dates are Dec. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will celebrate the holidays on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Molly Pitcher Inn, 88 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. The association is also collecting unwrapped children’s toys, books or gift cards for Bridges At The Shore. For luncheon reservations, contact sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732 995-7754. Reservations and a check for $30 must be received before Dec. 2. Check the association’s website or Facebook page for additional information. New members are always welcome.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives which are open to the public: Dec. 1, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 6, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 7, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 8, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 13, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 14, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 20, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 21, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 27, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 28, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and Dec. 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566, or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• “Swinging Jazz and Holiday Favorites” will be presented by Deb Lyons and John Bianculli at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive. Enjoy favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Dream A Little Dream of Me” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program, which is sponsored by Jackson Friends of the Library.

• Bat Shalom Hadassah has announced that the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in Jackson will take place outdoors at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Jackson municipal building, West Veterans Highway. The menorah will be lit by Rabbi Shmeul Naparstek. All are invited to attend the holiday event.

• The Holiday Made in Monmouth event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Route 520, Lincroft.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

