Aberdeen Township holiday bake sale helps children in community

By Wendy Levy

This year we are looking forward to our 16th annual bake sale. Over the past 15 years we have been very successful in raising and donating funds to critically ill children in our community, to children’s medical foundations and to the Jamie Levy Memorial Scholarship at Matawan Regional High School.

This year, we are again helping a New Jersey child in medical need. The bake sale will also

support the Ashley Lauren Foundation. This is a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization working hands-on with families to provide immediate relief for the daily burdens thrust upon those who are battling pediatric cancer.

We will also continue to fund the Jamie Levy Memorial Scholarship for Volunteerism and

Community Service. Class of 2023 graduating seniors from Matawan Regional High School who are planning to attend a two-year college or a four-year college are eligible to apply.

Applications will be available through the high school’s Student Personnel Services and the Naviance website.

The bake sale will be held at the AMF Strathmore Bowling Lanes in the Aberdeen Town Square shopping center on Route 34, Aberdeen Township. The dates and times of the bake sale will be Dec. 16 from 7-10 p.m., Dec. 17 from 1-10 p.m. and Dec. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in donating homemade baked goods may reach out to me at wendy.s.levy@gmail.com.

Please stop by during the bake sale to make a donation or to buy some delicious goodies to help support the children in medical need in our community.

Wendy Levy is a resident of Aberdeen Township. In 2003, her daughter, Jamie, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Fifteen months after Jamie was diagnosed, she passed away at the age of 6.