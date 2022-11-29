Middletown recertified by Sustainable Jersey at silver level

MIDDLETOWN — Sustainable Jersey representatives have announced that Middletown has met the requirements necessary to achieve Sustainable Jersey recertification at the silver level.

This is the second time Middletown has been recognized with a silver level certification since 2019. This year, Middletown is one of 81 municipalities that have attained certification in 2022, according to a press release from the township.

The certified municipalities were announced at the Sustainable Jersey annual luncheon on Nov. 15 in Atlantic City at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference.

Sustainable Jersey’s participating communities represent more than 82% of the state’s municipalities, according to the press release.

“I am honored Middletown is being recognized for its ongoing efforts to focus on building a sustainable future for our community,” Mayor Tony Perry said. “Our dedicated employees and volunteers have embarked on several initiatives over the last few years, including renovating our recycling center and creating an ecological garden to engage visitors, launching our community garden, purchasing electric vehicles and creating educational materials to share with our residents. These actions will have a lasting impact and better our quality of life from generation to generation.”

To become certified at the silver level, Middletown officials submitted documentation to show the township had completed a balance of the required sustainability actions, meeting a minimum of 350 action points.

In addition to reaching 350 points, each community had to create a green team and select at least three out of 14 priority action options.

Middletown did six of the 14 priority actions by completing the following: climate adaptation: flooding risk; energy efficiency for municipal facilities; fleet inventory; prescription drug safety and disposal; recycling and waste reduction education and compliance; and sustainable land use pledge, according to the press release.

“The Sustainable Jersey-certified municipalities demonstrate sustainability excellence. The annual awards event is a celebration of their accomplishments,” said Randall Solomon, director of Sustainable Jersey.

“As New Jersey faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution, the certified towns exemplify the commitment we need to accelerate the transition to a sustainable New Jersey,” Solomon said.

Certified towns excelled in areas such as improving energy efficiency, health and wellness, reducing waste, sustaining local economies, protecting natural resources and advancing the arts.

According to the press release, Sustainable Jersey provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. Sustainable Jersey participants (municipalities and schools) have successfully implemented and documented more than 23,467 sustainability actions.

Sustainable Jersey has provided more than $7.2 million in grants to municipalities, school districts and schools for community-based projects that create healthy and sustainable communities in New Jersey, according to the press release.