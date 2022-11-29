Research with NJ portal gives entrepreneurs, investors access to research at New Jersey universities

The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) has announced the expansion of ResearchwithNJ.com to provide local, national and international innovation communities with insight into groundbreaking research being conducted at five New Jersey universities – Montclair State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Rowan University and Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

The commission also announced it has taken over management of the portal from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) due to its close ties to both the startup and academic communities, according to a press release from the NJEDA.

The free online portal, which can be accessed at www.researchwithnj.com, offers more than 250,000 pieces of research output that commercial enterprises, ranging from startups to global corporations, can use to fuel their growth.

Topics range across a broad spectrum of disciplines, such as biology, chemistry, mathematics, psychology, sociology and others. The newly expanded Research with NJ portal now has search capabilities for specific subject matters that align with New Jersey’s strategic industry sectors through the site’s “strategic pillar” tabs, according to the press release.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the launch of Research with NJ in the summer of 2018 at the same time he announced the establishment of CSIT. Research with NJ was originally developed as a collaborative effort by the NJEDA and the OSHE to forge stronger connections between New Jersey’s research universities and the industry, according to the press release.

Given CSIT’s goal of expanding partnerships between early stage companies, entrepreneurs and universities, the commission assumed management of the portal and will work closely with the participating universities to ensure the continued support and growth of the online site, according to the press release.

“Our close ties to both the startup community and the state’s many academic institutions made the management of Research with NJ by CSIT a natural fit,” said CSIT Executive Director Judith Sheft.

“We anticipate the expansion of Research with NJ, combined with our ongoing efforts to enhance outreach to emerging companies and academic professionals, will help strengthen connections between New Jersey’s research universities and the industry,” Sheft said.

Research with NJ highlights the Garden State’s leading research experts and facilities, enhancing the visibility of research output. It also increases opportunities for users to create partnerships and build innovative new businesses and products based on the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs, according to the press release.

Businesses can gain access to relevant areas of expertise, facilitating the transfer of technology to the marketplace. This includes information on subject matter experts, facilities, publications, intellectual property, news and events.

Investors considering investing in a startup can also use Research with NJ to learn about research done by members of the company prior to investment, according to the press release.

To date, the Research with NJ platform has sourced nearly 268,000 outputs from all participating universities, incorporating more than 4,500 individual profiles, more than 150 core facilities and grants/projects topping 6,200.

“New Jersey already has a tremendous story to tell when it comes to the breadth of innovation stemming from our world class universities and the impact researchers and innovators are having on the global stage,” said Dr. Brian Bridges, New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education.

“Research with NJ will continue to strengthen the state’s ability to promote the high quality and volume of research produced by our researchers to an even broader audience,” Bridges said.

Research with NJ was developed under the leadership of an advisory board consisting of the participating research universities and industry representatives from the NJEDA, OSHE, New Jersey Business and Industry Association, Choose New Jersey, BioNJ, the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey, the Research and Development Council of New Jersey, and TechUnited.

The advisory board provides oversight and recommendations to ensure the portal’s sustainability and success, according to the press release.